Ekinops Expands Into Mid-range Router Market to Address Underserved Tier One Operators

PARIS, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport equipment and router solutions, today gives tier one operators a bona fide alternative to competition in the global high-performance mid-range router market, following the launch of the ONE3540 multi-service access router.

In 2020, IHS Markit forecasts the market for mid-range enterprise routers will be worth $1.1bn worldwide. In EMEA alone, the addition of 10Gps routers represents a 58% increase in addressable market size for Ekinops routing solutions. Unlike key competitors, Ekinops has an express focus on purpose-designing routers for large operators, which enables it to offer fiercely competitive pricing on its mid-range platforms.

Today's launch confirms Ekinops' commitment to helping operators reduce TCO and deliver profitable high-speed, highly reliable managed services to HQs and branch-office sites.

"The ONE3540 platform has been specifically designed to help operators transform the connectivity problem into a revenue opportunity," comments Philippe Moulin, Chief Operating Officer in charge of Access Products and Services at Ekinops. "Increased mobility, voice and video requirements are all creating network bottlenecks. Enterprise expectation for low-latency software-defined services also adds to the pressure on service providers. We are thrilled to offer tier one operators an open platform that fully addresses these needs and mitigates vendor lock-in."

The ONE3540, is the latest mid-range product in Ekinops' OneAccess portfolio and features 10Gbps bidirectional WAN connectivity routing.

This ultra-fast, compact service delivery platform runs on Ekinops' OneOS6 open operating system, available for all the OneAccess-branded portfolio. OneOS6, recently awarded at MEF19 and globally recognized on the market, is designed to support network evolution from traditional to virtualized and software-defined services. It allows operators to retain maximum flexibility and choice over how they deliver high-speed services and network functions as they migrate to a fully software-defined environment. By deploying the feature-rich ONE3540 with their customers, operators can quickly roll-out scalable and reliable services at speeds of up to 10Gbps, with full layer 3 features, extendable to the OneOS6 built-in SD-WAN function.

The ONE3540 has already been certified by a global Tier 1 Service Provider, and validation is under way with other major CSPs across the world.

More information on the 100Mbps to 10Gbps access platforms can be found at https://www.ekinops.com

