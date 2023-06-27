Ekinops' SixSq announces three new App vendors in Nuvla Marketplace

News provided by

Ekinops

27 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET

GENEVA, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading network access and virtualization specialist, today announced an additional three new application vendors joining their Nuvla Marketplace of business applications, built by SixSq to accelerate the delivery and monetization of edge computing solutions.

SixSq's Nuvla is a proven B2B digital platform for industrialization and automation of containerized edge applications and device management. Nuvla enables, among other things, the deployment of these applications on the Ekinops OneAccess branded network equipment through OneOS6 middleware.

The latest innovative vendors selected to join the Nuvla App Vendor Programme are:

  • Varnish Software: Powerful caching and content delivery solutions.
  • LatenceTech: Monitor and predict network low latency in real-time.
  • Relimetrics: AI-based quality audit and process controls for manufacturing.

Customers from any business sector can easily procure, deploy and manage these cutting-edge apps using the Nuvla marketplace, either individually or in combination with any of the apps in the marketplace.  The benefits include data sovereignty, cost savings and improved business continuity. 

The Nuvla marketplace gives app vendors and customers tools to interact in a seamless way, including clear pricing and contractual terms. App vendors wishing to join the App Vendor Programme to have their apps published on the Nuvla marketplace are invited to get in touch with the SixSq team.

For more information please go to https://sixsq.com/marketplace

All press releases are published after the close of trading on Euronext Paris.

EKINOPS Contact
Didier Brédy
Chairman and CEO
[email protected]

Investors
Mathieu Omnes
Investor relation
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
[email protected]

Press
Amaury Dugast
Press relation
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
[email protected]

SOURCE Ekinops

