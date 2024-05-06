PARIS, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 – EKI), a leading supplier of optical transport and enterprise connectivity solutions, today announced a distribution partnership with EUVIC to help bring more cost-effective and scalable, high-performance optical transport solutions in Poland.

EUVIC is a long-standing and fast-growing System Integrator and IT Services company which offers a range of ICT, security and IP communications technologies for its home market of Poland and throughout Europe, North America, the Middle East and the UK.

Ekinops welcomes EUVIC as Strategic Optical Transport Channel Partner in Europe

Through this partnership, EUVIC can now offer the Ekinops360 portfolio of open and fully interoperable optical transport solutions including Core, Aggregation, and Central Office (street cabinet). The portfolio is further enhanced by the Celestis NMS management system to provide flexibility, ease-of-use and fast deployment. Ekinops proven expertise in high capacity transmission over simple fiber will help customers across Poland to optimize their operational expenditure (OPEX) while significantly increase the capacity of their links.

Commenting on this partnership, Andrzej Kudra, Vice President of EUVIC said: "Service providers are constantly assessing their network capacity to stay ahead of the competition in this rapidly changing digital ecosystem. With the market-proven Ekinops360 optical transport solutions and Ekinops' team of experts on hand, we are confident that we can help our customers modernize their networks."

"Our partnership with EUVIC marks yet another milestone for our growth in Eastern Europe. Ekinops' strong expertise in optical transport solutions enables EUVIC to efficiently address the technical and budgetary needs of its customer base," added Frank Dedobbeleer, Chief Revenue Officer, EMEA & APAC at Ekinops. "We are also excited to work with EUVIC in supporting its customers to achieve market differentiation through our dynamic edge and optical transport solutions."

For more information about Ekinops' transport solutions, please visit https://www.ekinops.com/solutions/.

EKINOPS Contact

Didier Brédy, Chairman and CEO

[email protected]

Investors

Mathieu Omnes, Investor relation

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92

[email protected]

Press

Amaury Dugast, Press relation

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2405450/ekinops_euvic.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/814911/Ekinops_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ekinops