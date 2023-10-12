EkkoSense Broadens its AI-Powered Data Center Optimization Solution with Compliance-Ready ESG Reporting Ahead of Regulatory Deadlines

News provided by

EkkoSense

12 Oct, 2023, 08:03 ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EkkoSense, the global leader in AI-powered data center optimization, has announced a major new release of its award-winning SaaS solution. EkkoSoft Critical 8.0 introduces consolidated estate / enterprise dashboard views to optimize thermal, power and capacity management across extended data center estates. In addition, new embedded reporting capabilities will enable data center operations teams to automate production of ESG and sustainability reports and metrics at a fraction of the time and cost of legacy DCIM and BMS approaches – ready for the upcoming EU deadlines.

"EkkoSoft Critical solves a business challenge for global colocation service providers tasked with delivering regular ESG and sustainability reports to their thousands of customers demanding frequent ESG Scope 3 reporting," said Paul Milburn, Chief Product Officer for EkkoSense.

Version 8.0's embedded real-time compliance reporting delivers exactly the kind of evidence-based real-world sustainability and ESG metrics that the ISO has defined in its ISO/IEC 30134 series. It will also support reporting regimes such as the EU's forthcoming Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the EC Energy Efficiency Directive (EED). In addition to PUE, EkkoSoft Critical 8.0 enables the production of key ISO/IEC 30134 metrics including the Cooling Efficiency Ratio (CER), the Carbon Usage Effectiveness (CUE) measure and the Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) metric in time for the January 1st, 2024, CSRD data collection starting point.

Jon deRidder, CEO at DP Guardian – an EkkoSense Select Installation Partner for North America with over 30 years' proven data center critical infrastructure expertise – added: "EkkoSoft Critical already represents a smart choice for the growing number of organizations looking to reduce energy usage and cut carbon as part of their corporate ESG initiatives. EkkoSense's latest 8.0 release takes things much further, supporting data center operations teams across their enterprise deployments while also offering the opportunity for truly automated and real-time ESG reporting."

To learn more, read the full announcement here and register for EkkoSense's free webinar here.

About EkkoSense
EkkoSense is an industry leader in the provision of advanced sensing technology, SaaS DCIM-class visualization & monitoring software, and analytics solutions for critical facilities such as data centers. The company is committed to eliminating thermal risk and helping organizations to monitor, manage and maximize their data center performance. For more information, visit www.ekkosense.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

For media inquiries, please contact:
JSA for EkkoSense
+1 866.695.3629 ext. 19
[email protected] 

SOURCE EkkoSense

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.