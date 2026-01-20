Eklipsa Launches Public Beta for Brand Intelligence System Built to Bridge the Strategy to Execution Gap

Traditional branding approaches often feel overbuilt, expensive, and disconnected from how modern teams actually work. Eklipsa transforms this dynamic by capturing brand strategy as "living intelligence"—a permanent, accessible system that guides every brand decision and output automatically, whether teams are deciding on a strategy, creating content, designing materials, or working with AI tools.

"Founders and brand builders shouldn't have to choose between moving fast and maintaining brand integrity," said Chris Mangione, founder of Eklipsa. "We built Eklipsa because meaningful ideas deserve to grow without losing clarity or intent. The platform eliminates the friction between strategic thinking and execution by making brand intelligence accessible everywhere work gets done."

The Eklipsa platform enables users to establish a comprehensive brand foundation through three sequential Brand Strategy workshops—Brand Core, Brand Positioning, and Brand Persona—comprising 46 guided exercises that capture positioning, voice, values, and visual identity. Most users complete the workshops in 1-2 hours, with progress saved automatically for flexible completion. Once established, the system "unlocks" all brand-aware AI features that help provide automatic brand alignment across all touchpoints without requiring teams to repeatedly reference style guides or brief creative partners from scratch.

Key capabilities include:

Brand Strategy Workshops: Three sequential modules (46 total exercises) that systematically capture brand purpose, positioning, persona in a structured, accessible format.

Visual Identity Builder: Optional workshop module that captures logo, color palette, and typography through guided selection or file upload, enhancing all visual AI tools with brand context.

Living Intelligence: Brand DNA that evolves with the business while maintaining consistency and intent—updates to Brand Strategy automatically propagate across all tools and outputs.

Halo Chat: Brand-aware conversational AI assistant that understands your complete brand context and provides strategic guidance, tool recommendations, and content suggestions.

Halo Studio: 25 AI tools automatically injected with your Brand Intelligence context, ensuring every generated piece of content, visual, or campaign aligns with your brand strategy without manual intervention. These tools are organized across four categories:

Content & Copy: Blog posts, social captions, email campaigns, website copy, press releases, brand stories Messaging & Strategy: Tagline generation, headline optimization, brand voice guides, content repurposing Campaign & Marketing: Multi-channel campaign builder, ad creative, content calendars Visual & Design: Logo concepts with in-place editing, icon generation, color palettes, typography pairing, patterns, illustrations, imagery, video, UI system builder, photography direction





Brand Guidelines Export: Professional brand guidelines automatically compiled from workshop responses and exportable in PDF format for sharing with teams, partners, and agencies.

Centralized Asset Library: Centralized repository for all generated content and visual assets with filtering, favorites, and click-to-edit navigation that loads assets back into their respective tools for iterative refinement.

"We see founders struggle with brand work that constantly gets deprioritized against urgent business tasks," Mangione added. "Generic AI tools create more work instead of less because they lack brand context. Eklipsa solves this by making brand strategy operational—not just documented but actively applied across 25 specialized tools that understand your brand from day one."

The public beta will roll out in phases over the coming weeks, with early access prioritized for founders and strategists actively building or maintaining brands. Beta participants who complete the feedback form will receive 3 months of the Starter plan ($87 value) at no cost as founding users. Interested individuals can join the waitlist at eklipsa.ai .

Eklipsa represents a fundamental shift in how brands maintain consistency and clarity as they scale, moving from static guidelines to intelligent systems that preserve intent while enabling momentum. The platform is the only Brand Intelligence System that combines guided strategic workshops with AI-powered execution, ensuring that brand strategy becomes a living foundation rather than a forgotten document collecting dust.

About Eklipsa

Eklipsa is the only Brand Intelligence System that captures brand strategy as living intelligence, helping meaningful ideas stay clear, consistent, and trusted as they grow. Built for founders shaping their own vision and strategists doing it for others, Eklipsa eliminates the friction between strategic thinking and execution by making brand intelligence accessible everywhere work gets done. The platform features 25 AI-powered tools across content, messaging, campaigns, and visual design—all automatically aligned with your brand DNA. Founded by Chris Mangione and based in Cleveland, Ohio, Eklipsa envisions a world where meaningful ideas grow without losing clarity, intent, or trust. Learn more at eklipsa.ai .

