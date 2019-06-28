Eko and Bullitt Ink Multi-Series Deal to Produce Interactive Shows that Necessitate Viewer Participation

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eko, the leader in choice-driven entertainment, today announced it is partnering with Bullitt, the filmmakers collective and creative studio founded by Justin Lin, Todd Makurath, and Anthony and Joe Russo. They will produce both scripted and unscripted interactive series, made by award-winning creators across different mediums, including television, comics, and video games. Initial series have started development with actor/writer Paul Scheer ("Black Monday," "Veep") and Nick Giovannetti ("Far Cry 5," "Cosmic Ghost Rider"), Christian Cantamessa ("Red Dead Redemption," "Air") and Tim K (Adult Swim).

Bullitt will produce the series using eko's interactive technology. Each series will allow audiences to make meaningful choices that influence the story, creating experiences that are personalized to every viewer. The content developed under this partnership is funded by the joint venture between Walmart and eko. For more information about the joint venture, please visit http://bit.ly/2HoXbWu .

"At eko, we're in the business of elevating the viewer's involvement in content. With our technology, the viewer can become the director and decide what happens next in shows created by world-renowned storytellers," said Yoni Bloch, CEO of eko. "Bullitt and eko share a vision that creators and viewers should be able to have a real-time conversation with one another, where the viewer's choices not only matter but utterly determine how they experience the show and What Happens Next."

eko has greenlit the first show under this partnership, a time-traveling buddy comedy currently entitled "Scroll Wheel of Time," which has an expected release in 2020.

"We're thrilled to working with Paul Scheer, Nick Giovannetti, Tim K and the eko team on this series. As a company driven to be at the forefront of emerging storytelling technologies we're excited to push the boundaries in the interactive format landscape with market-leader eko on this project and beyond," said Luke Ricci, President of Bullitt.

Written and created by Paul Scheer and Nick Giovannetti, this interactive comedy centers on an up and coming rap duo from Atlanta, whose lyrics are as poor as their stage presence. It looks like they are going to be washed up before they even begin until they are given an old-school portable media player which is actually a time-traveling device. Each track they pick sends them back to meet the artist they selected. Viewers will help navigate comedic interactions with the musical icons they meet across the decades, ultimately contributing to a deeply personalized performance in the finale.

"In the spirit of the project, I want YOU to choose how I feel: a.) very excited to be working with these talented people b.) daunted by this amazing new medium and want to self medicate or c.) makes me want to break dance with a dinosaur in a karate gi," said Scheer.

Bullitt and eko are in development on additional interactive shows, including a sci-fi show "Second Chance" written by Christian Cantamessa and Richard Elliott, and the unscripted shows "Escape This!" and "Skate Wars."

Bullitt previously developed "HELP," Google Spotlight Stories' first immersive, live-action film made uniquely for mobile platforms directed by Justin Lin. eko previously produced two groundbreaking live-action interactive series, including the comedy "That Moment When" with Olive Bridge Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, and "#WarGames" with Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM). eko is also partnering with Duplass Brothers' DBP Donut , Paul Feig's Powderkeg , GLOW's Kimmy Gatewood , and Nora Kirkpatrick and Funny Or Die to make upcoming interactive series.

The content deal between eko and Bullitt was brokered by Sean Marks at Marks Law Group.

About eko

eko is a pioneering interactive entertainment company that lets audiences shape stories as they unfold. eko's technology allows viewers to affect, control, and influence interactive entertainment like never before. The company provides a platform for interactive stories and partners with media companies, independent creators and top brands to create deeply engaging experiences for audiences. Stories are distributed through Helloeko.com , affiliate partners, and social networks; available on desktop, mobile, and connected devices. The company has over 15 patents for its technology, including its proprietary player and authoring tools. eko Studio, the company's suite of authoring tools, is also offered for free to a community of creators who craft their own interactive experiences using eko's platform.

About Bullitt

Bullitt was founded by the Russo Brothers (Avengers: Endgame, The Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America 2 & 3), Justin Lin (Fast & the Furious franchise, Star Trek: Beyond), and Todd Makurath. We are a filmmakers' collective, creative studio, and marketing think tank situated at the nexus of entertainment and advertising. Bullitt has curated a roster of exceptional creative talent from A-List Hollywood directors, writers, and technologists expert in the creation of brand-integrated entertainment and advertising content. With the conviction that storytelling is the most powerful form of messaging, our work utilizes whatever technology is necessary to target a market – or create one – and break down the barriers that stand between an advertiser and their desired audience.

Contact: Emily Morris, eko@triplepointpr.com, 415-955-8500

SOURCE eko