eko Debuts Fall Slate With Four New Interactive Shows, All Episodes Now Available at eko.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eko, the leader in choice-driven entertainment, today released four brand-new, original interactive series in partnership with Funny or Die, EffinFunny, Olive Bridge Entertainment and FBE. The fall slate, which includes the fantasy series "Wizard School Dropout," time-travel high school series "Timeline," coming-of-age comedy "Epic Night," and murder mystery comedy "The Coop," is available online at eko.com and on the eko app for free.

Viewers make choices that shape the story in every episode. Through eko's patented technology, the choices are made without any interruption to the live-action video, resulting in a smooth and uninterrupted viewer experience.

"We are proud of the range of voices, talent and storytelling on display in our fall slate," said Yoni Bloch, CEO of eko. "With each show, creators pull viewers in by giving them the power to choose what happens next, ultimately giving them a greater stake in the stories they watch. Unlike traditional TV, two viewers can embark on totally different paths within the same show. This level of viewer agency and connection, simply put, is the future of entertainment."

Image and video assets for each series are available in a press kit here .

"The Coop"

After a housemate on a reality TV show is mysteriously murdered on New Year's Eve, the viewer will have to decide which of the remaining cast mates killed him, and why they did it.

Written and created by Nora Kirkpatrick ("The Office," Hulu's "Door No 1"), "The Coop" is a reality TV who-dun-it that lets the viewer solve the case. Across 15 episodes (each are 7-10 minutes long), viewers will uncover clues, interrogate cast members, and deduce who murdered the most popular cast member in the house.

"The Coop" stars Brian Huskey ("Bob's Burgers", "Veep"), Deborah Baker Jr. ("Stan Against Evil"), Jordan Gavais ("Orphan Black"), Lou Wilson ("American Vandal"), Oliver Cooper ("Red Oaks"), Travis Mills ("Flaked"), Tory Devon Smith ("The Get Down"), Jen Tullock ("Disengaged") and Katie Wee ("Shrill")

Guest stars include, Nick Viall ("The Bachelor"), Aristotle Athiras ("Silicon Valley"), and Jon Gabrus ("What We Do In The Shadows"). Kirkpatrick, who is directing all the episodes, also guest stars. The series is produced by Funny Or Die.

"Wizard School Dropout"

From director Sandeep Parikh ("That Moment When," "The Guild") comes a story about Andy, a wizard school dropout determined to make it in the humdrum world. Unfortunately, she has no skills, and even wizards have to pay rent. You'll help Andy navigate adulthood by making magic choices that help her start a business, form relationships, and even gain special powers.

"Wizard School Dropout," which spans 12 8-12-minute episodes, stars Kosha Patel ("Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce", "White Famous") as Andy, along with Julie Zhan, Naomi Grossman, Michael Minto and Fahim Anwar. It is written and created by Max Gladstone, directed by Sandeep Parikh, and produced by EffinFunny.

"Timeline"

When Dee's (Rachel Crow, "Schooled," "The X-Factor") phone mysteriously gains the ability to see into the future, she might just have a chance of surviving high school. In this series from two-time Black List screenwriter Neal Dusedau and director Kimmy Gatewood ("GLOW"), viewers will help Dee navigate the pitfalls of home and school. Featuring Principal Anderson (Donald Faison, Scrubs), current and ex-besties Sara (Sammi Hanratty, Shameless) and Marti (Genevieve Hannelius, American Vandal, Dog with a Blog), Sara's nerdy boyfriend Taylor (Luke Eisner, Tall Girl), and her mom Ryan Michelle Bathe (This is Us, First Wives Club).

In every choice throughout the show's eight, 5-10 minute episodes, the viewer selects how Dee feels and how she acts, each represented via emojis. These combinations create different branches in the story and also measure how true Dee is to herself and her relationships.

"Timeline" is executive produced by Scott S. Kramer ("That Moment When") for Will Gluck's Olive Bridge Entertainment.

"Epic Night"

As one of the first interactive romantic comedies, "Epic Night" follows four friends who are trying to make the most of their last night in college while navigating broken hearts, last chances and an unlikely visit to an epic music festival. Jacob Latimore ("The Chi," "Maze Runner") plays Epic Night's leading character Martin, who's stuck between romancing his crush and comforting a heartbroken friend. Sasha Pieterse ("Pretty Little Liars," "Inherent Vice"), Karan Brar ("Pacific Rim: Uprising," "Jessie") and Jessica Sula ("Split," "Scream") pull Martin in different directions, making the night's various decisions all the more critical.

Directed by Andrew Rhymer (Plus One), produced by JP Quicquaro (Adam Ruins Everything) and Lisa Steen (Sundowners), and written by Scarlett Bermingham (Big Boy Pants) and Sierra Katow (Last Comic Standing), the series covers 120-plus minutes of total runtime, hosts 12 possible endings and fuels over 3,000 permutations of possible story paths. The project represents a marquee production by FBE's Interactive Content Lab, the company's digital division exclusively dedicated to the development, production, and sale of interactive content. In July 2019, FBE and eko extended their initial partnership to finance more than 12 pilots that explore viable narrative and story styles for the interactive format.

