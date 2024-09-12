Eko Health Announces Appointment of Brent Lang, Former CEO of Vocera, to Board of Directors

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eko Health , a pioneer in applying artificial intelligence (AI) for early detection of heart and lung diseases, today announced the appointment of Brent D. Lang, former Chairman and CEO of Vocera Communications, to its Board of Directors.

Brent Lang, Former CEO of Vocera, joins Eko Health's Board of Directors

Lang brings over three decades of healthcare and technology experience, having led Vocera through rapid growth, a successful IPO, and its $3 billion acquisition by Stryker (NYSE: SYK). His strategic vision and proven leadership will guide Eko as it continues to innovate and expand its platform for early detection of heart and lung diseases for patients worldwide.

"Brent's wealth of experience in healthcare technology and company building, combined with a deep commitment to improving patient outcomes, makes him the perfect partner for Eko as we continue to help clinicians diagnose cardiopulmonary diseases earlier and with greater accuracy," said Connor Landgraf, CEO of Eko Health. "We are thrilled to welcome him to our Board."

Lang's appointment follows significant milestones for Eko, including surpassing 500,000 healthcare providers on the platform, completing a $41 million Series D , and receiving FDA clearance for the first AI algorithm to aid heart failure detection during routine exams.

"It's an honor to join Eko's Board at such a growth inflection point for the company," said Lang. "Eko's technology is revolutionizing the way clinicians detect and manage heart and lung diseases, and I look forward to working with the team to ensure the life-saving platform reaches millions of patients and providers around the world in the coming years."

Beyond his distinguished career in healthcare, Lang is also an Olympic gold medalist, having competed with the 1988 USA Men's Swimming team. He continues to support athletes as an independent director and treasurer for the USA Gymnastics Board of Directors. Lang holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's degree in industrial and operations engineering from the University of Michigan.

Eko Health is a leading digital health company advancing how healthcare professionals detect and monitor heart and lung disease with its portfolio of digital stethoscopes, patient and provider software, and AI-powered analysis. Its FDA-cleared platform, used by over 500,000 healthcare professionals worldwide, allows them to detect earlier and with higher accuracy, diagnose with more confidence, manage treatment effectively, and ultimately give their patients the best care possible. Eko Health is headquartered in Emeryville, California, with over $165 million in funding from ARTIS Ventures, DigiTx Partners, Double Point Ventures, EDBI, Highland Capital Partners, LG Technology Ventures, Mayo Clinic, Morningside Technology Ventures Limited, NTTVC, Questa Capital, and others.

