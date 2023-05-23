Eko Health Recognized for Award-Winning AI Technology and Hybrid Workforce

For the second consecutive year, Eko Health honored with Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards and Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces

OAKLAND, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eko Health , a leading innovator in digital health technology for heart and lung disease detection, today announced that it has been honored in Fast Company's World Changing Ideas global awards program and Inc. Magazine's annual Best Workplaces list . The company's hybrid workforce is committed to developing innovative solutions for early heart and lung disease detection. This shared vision fuels its employees' passion for creating impactful digital health products.

"We are proud to win the Inc. Best Workplaces and Fast Company World Changing Ideas awards for the second consecutive year," said Connor Landgraf, Co-founder & CEO of Eko Health. "This remarkable achievement highlights the exceptional commitment of our employees and the ongoing success of our AI-powered digital tools in detecting early signs of cardiovascular disease. Together, we create tools for healthcare professionals that push the boundaries of the possible and can impact patient care around the globe."

Recognized in the AI and Data category, Eko Health's SENSORA™️ Cardiac Disease Detection Platform was honored by Fast Company. SENSORA™ structural murmur detection, cleared by the FDA in 2022 , noninvasively detects and characterizes heart murmurs with a digital stethoscope. SENSORA™ aims to help health systems more accurately and consistently identify murmurs related to valvular heart disease (VHD) in patients during a routine visit with their primary care physician. A primary care physician using SENSORA™ for structural murmur detection more than doubles their likelihood of detecting significant VHD.

"It's thrilling to see the creativity and innovation that are so abundant among this year's honorees," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "While it's easy to feel discouraged by the state of the world, companies such as Eko Health show the limitless potential to address society's most urgent problems."

Eko Health has been ranked among the highest-scoring businesses on Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces list for two years in a row. Inc. selected the company after collecting data from thousands of best-in-class companies. Inc.'s 2023 Best Workplaces list consists of 591 honorees. These honorees represent a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility. Eko Health's award-winning hybrid work model includes a suite of benefits to support its employees, including work-from-home office stipends, mental health subscriptions, a vacation bonus program, and telehealth options.

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," said Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that Eko Health continues to be a magnet for talent and has a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

About Eko Health

Eko Health is a leading digital health company advancing how healthcare professionals detect and monitor heart and lung disease with its portfolio of digital stethoscopes, patient and provider software, and AI-powered analysis. Its FDA-cleared platform is used by hundreds of thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide, allowing them to detect earlier and with higher accuracy, diagnose with more confidence, manage treatment effectively, and ultimately give their patients the best care possible. Eko Health is headquartered in Oakland, California, with over $125 million in funding from Highland Capital Partners, Questa Capital, Artis Ventures, DigiTx Partners, NTTVC, Morningside Technology Ventures Limited, Mayo Clinic, Sutter Health, and others. For more information visit www.ekohealth.com .

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

