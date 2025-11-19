EKO Instruments' Scientific-grade Solar Sensors Installed at 110MW Texas Solar Site

Equipment will provide high-accuracy, long-term performance monitoring

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EKO Instruments USA announces today that a suite of weather stations featuring the MS-80SH Pyranometer have been installed at the 110MW-scale Three W Solar project site owned by Mitsui & Co., Ltd. in Hill County, Texas. Installed prior to commissioning and capacity testing, the solar sensors will play a key role in ensuring accurate performance measurement at the solar site, which will supply the ERCOT market.

The Class A MS-80SH solar sensors provide spectrally flat and fast-response irradiance data to Campbell Scientific data loggers, which, via the Supervisory Control and Data (SCADA) system, will deliver high-accuracy, -resolution and -precision data to the site's system operator. To ensure year-round monitoring, the MS-80SH's high-efficiency dome heating function clears the sensor cover of frost, which blankets Texas in the winter and spring.

Emerson's Ovation™ Green solar solutions ─ consisting of SCADA, asset management and power plant control ─ integrate solar field device data, including the EKO sensors installed on the weather stations, into a single intelligent platform that enables supervisory control and a unified view of solar site operations. The combination of these cutting-edge technologies will support continuous and long-term performance monitoring into the operational phase, helping to verify high-level yield.

The site's power will be supplied in the wholesale market and to industrial customers through Mitsui's fully-owned subsidiary, Mitsui & Co, Energy Marketing and Services (USA), Inc. (MEMS) to support the increasing demand for renewable energy in the ERCOT market. For Mitsui, the site is a step forward towards the vertical integration of its Texas portfolio's energy value chain, which will span generation to retail.

"We're proud to support Mitsui & Co. in advancing its renewable energy ambitions through precise and reliable solar measurement technology," said Wayne Burnett, Chief Strategy & Technology Officer of EKO Instruments USA. "EKO's Class A pyranometers and integrated weather stations provide the foundation for accurate performance monitoring and data-driven optimization over the lifetime of the plant. Collaborations like this reflect our commitment to go 'beyond accuracy' and support the global energy transition with innovation, quality, and long-term reliability."

Headquartered in Japan and maintaining a US office and distribution center in California, EKO Instruments has over 95 years of Japanese reliability & precision in solar energy sensors, environmental science, and material analysis. EKO-designed and built instruments are today deployed around the world, supporting environmental research and renewable energy projects through continuous innovation, industry-leading turn-key solutions, and an uncompromising commitment to quality.

In 2013, EKO Instruments became the first solar sensor manufacturer in the world to achieve ISO 17025 accreditation at the international testing and calibration laboratory in Tokyo, Japan; giving our partners and customers added confidence in the precision and reliability of measuring instruments and calibration methods.

