eko to Unveil Fall Slate at First-of-its-kind Interactive Hollywood Premiere with Funny or Die, Fine Bros., Olive Bridge, and Effin' Funny

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eko, the leader in choice-driven entertainment, today announced it is bringing a first-of-its-kind interactive premiere to Hollywood on November 19 to celebrate its fall slate of four groundbreaking series. The premiere will be held in partnership with production partners Funny or Die, Olive Bridge Entertainment, Effin' Funny, and Fine Brothers Entertainment. Each of the four series puts viewers in the driver's seat of the story, allowing them to decide what happens next in the story -- all episodes will be available on eko.com November 21.

One episode from each series will be screened at the event, with the interactivity led by the series' showrunner, director and selected cast members from a device on stage. The audience will be encouraged to participate by shouting their preferences at the interactive choice-points on-screen, helping to make decisions that shape how the story unfolds in real-time. The shows include a mystery, a time-travel comedy, a fantasy series, and a coming-of-age comedy.

Eko's fall slate premiere will take place at Goya Studios Sound Stage in Hollywood from 6 to 10 pm, November 19. Press can register to attend by emailing Piper McCoy at press@eko.com .

"Choice-Driven Entertainment brings you closer to the human experience because to be human is to make choices," said Yoni Bloch, Founder/CEO of eko. "It's so exciting to launch these stories into the world. This is what entertainment will look like for the next hundred years."

The event will feature a special announcement and surprise guests.

eko's fall fiction slate includes:

"The Coop"

Written and created by Nora Kirkpatrick ("The Office," Hulu's "Door No 1"), "The Coop" is a reality TV who-dun-it that lets the viewer solve the case. After a housemate on a reality TV show is mysteriously murdered on New Year's Eve, the viewer will have to decide which of the remaining cast mates killed him, and why they did it. Viewers will uncover clues, and deduce who murdered the most popular cast member in the house.

"The Coop" stars Tony Hale, Margaret Cho, and Nick Viall. The series is produced by Funny or Die.

"Wizard School Dropout"

From director Sandeep Parikh ("That Moment When," "The Guild") comes a story about Andy, a wizard-school dropout trying to make it in the real world. In the show, viewers control Andy's magical abilities and dialogue choices.

"Wizard School Dropout" stars Kosha Patel ("Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce") as Andy, along with Julie Zhan, Naomi Grossman, Michael Minto and Fahim Anwar. It is written and created by Max Gladstone, directed by Sandeep Parikh, and produced by Effin' Funny.

"Timeline"

When Dee's (Rachel Crow, "Schooled," "The X-Factor") phone mysteriously gains the ability to see into the future, she might just have a chance of surviving high school. In this series from two-time Blacklist screenwriter writer/creator Neal Dusedau and director Kimmy Gatewood ("GLOW"), viewers will help Dee navigate the pitfalls of home and school. The series also stars Principal Anderson (Donald Faison, "Scrubs"), friends Sara (Sammi Hanratty, "Shameless") and Marti (Genevieve Hannelius, "American Vandal," "Dog with a Blog"), and her mom, (Ryan Michelle Bathe, "This is Us").

"Timeline" is produced by Will Gluck's Olive Bridge Entertainment and developed in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Scott S. Kramer for Olive Bridge.

"Epic Night"

"Epic Night" stars Jacob Latimore ("The Chi," "Maze Runner"), as Martin, a hopeless romantic who sets out with his friends to make the most of their last night of college. His best friends Lillis (Karan Brar, "Diary of a Wimpy Kid," "Jessie") and Shook (Sasha Pieterse, "Pretty Little Liars," "Inherent Vice") join him on this coming-of-age journey, and the stakes get higher when Martin's big crush Jess Ramsey (Jessica Sula, "Split," "The Lovers").

Written by Scarlett Birmingham and Sierra Katow, and directed by Jeff Chan & Andrew Rhymer, viewers decide what happens next for Martin.

For more information on Eko, visit www.helloeko.com .

About eko

eko is a pioneering interactive entertainment company that lets audiences shape stories as they unfold. eko's technology allows viewers to affect, control, and influence interactive entertainment like never before. The company provides a platform for interactive stories and partners with media companies, independent creators and top brands to create deeply engaging experiences for audiences. Stories are distributed through Helloeko.com, affiliate partners, and social networks; available on desktop, mobile, and connected devices. The company has over 15 patents for its technology, including its proprietary player and authoring tools. eko Studio, the company's suite of authoring tools, is also offered for free to a community of creators who craft their own interactive experiences using eko's platform. For more information, visit www.helloeko.com.

