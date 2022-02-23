Eko Welcomes Eric Davidson as President

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eko , a digital health company advancing heart and lung disease detection, today announced the appointment of Eric Davidson as President and Chief Operating Officer. Davidson joins Eko from Johnson & Johnson, where he served as President of Flexible Robotics following the company's $3.4 billion acquisition of Auris Health.

Eric Davidson, Former Johnson & Johnson, Auris Health, and Intuitive Surgical Exec to Lead Eko's Commercial Expansion

"Eric's extensive background in the medtech industry will be an invaluable asset as we work to bring early cardiac and pulmonary disease detection to the masses," said Connor Landgraf, CEO and co-founder, Eko. "We are on a mission to put our technology in the hands of every healthcare professional, giving them the ability to screen patients at any point of care."

Davidson's appointment follows a year of significant milestones for Eko. The company doubled its clinical user base of healthcare professionals, and with continued engagement from investors recently extended its Series C funding to a total of $125M raised. In January, the NHS published a landmark independent study validating Eko's ability to screen patients for heart failure in seconds with AI during routine physical exams.

"My passion for the transformative potential of Eko's technology has me incredibly excited to join Eko's exceptional leadership team," said Davidson. "Eko is uniquely positioned to enable earlier and more accurate diagnosis of heart and lung disease, to democratize the diagnosis itself, and to unlock powerful, innovative ways for healthcare providers and professionals to reach and manage patients."

Prior to joining Auris Health, Davidson led Product Marketing for Intuitive Surgical, and helped to bring minimally invasive robotic-assisted surgery to physicians and patients around the world.

"Eric's operating and commercial leadership at multiple industry-defining companies makes him the ideal steward for Eko's next phase of growth," said Vasudev Bailey, PhD., Board Chair at Eko and Senior Partner at ARTIS Ventures. "We are delighted to welcome aboard a President who shares our passion for elevating the standard of cardiopulmonary care."

About Eko

Eko, a digital health company, is advancing how healthcare professionals detect and monitor heart and lung disease with its innovative suite of digital tools, patient and provider software, and AI-powered analysis. Its FDA-cleared platform is used by hundreds of thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide, allowing them to detect earlier and with higher accuracy, diagnose with more confidence, manage treatment effectively, and ultimately give their patients the best care possible. Eko is headquartered in Oakland, California, with over $125 million in funding from Highland Capital Partners, Questa Capital, Artis Ventures, DigiTx Partners, NTTVC, Morningside Technology Ventures Limited, Mayo Clinic, Sutter Health, and others. To learn more about Eko, visit ekohealth.com .

Media Contact:

Alexandra Pony

[email protected]

250.858.06561

SOURCE Eko