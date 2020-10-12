eko Welcomes Hershey into Camp By Walmart with First Branded Integration

NEW YORK and HERSHEY, Pa., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eko , the leader in choice-driven entertainment, today announced that Hershey has joined Camp by Walmart as the first branded integration in the star-studded virtual camp. Powered by eko and presented by Walmart, Camp by Walmart offers interactive online activities to keep families and kids active, creative, and engaged, and now includes Halloween activities presented by Hershey.

As part of this integration, audiences can shop through Halloween activities presented by Hershey and centered around the company's seasonal products. Produced and developed in partnership with CAMP, a Family Experience Company, and powered by eko's interactive video platform, the Halloween collection gives Walmart customers a way to enjoy All Hallows Eve that's participatory, customizable, safe, and socially-distanced. Camp by Walmart Halloween experiences are available through October 31 at https://camp.eko.com/ .

"With treats families have been enjoying and getting creative with for so many years, we're excited to welcome Hershey into Camp by Walmart as our first branded integration," said Tom Fishman, General Manager, Consumer Apps at eko. "Because eko-powered interactive experiences allow audiences to make choices that shape the content in real time, we're psyched to see the ways families connect with Hershey and each other at a time when we can all use a little more connection and a little something sweet."

"Hershey is incredibly excited to have found the sweet spot within Camp by Walmart as the first integrated brand partner, helping families safely enjoy Halloween this year," said Hershey Jon Davis, vice president/general manager, Walmart/Sams, The Hershey Company. "This Halloween is going to be very different for many families. We believe the experiences we've partnered with Walmart and eko to create can help families find new, personal, and engaging ways to enjoy the holiday."

About eko

eko is a pioneering interactive entertainment company that lets audiences shape stories as they unfold. eko's technology allows viewers to affect, control, and influence interactive entertainment like never before. The company provides a platform for interactive stories and partners with media companies, independent creators and top brands to create deeply engaging experiences for audiences. Stories are distributed through eko.com , affiliate partners, and social networks; available on desktop, mobile, and connected devices. The company has over 15 patents for its technology, including its proprietary player and authoring tools. eko Studio, the company's suite of authoring tools, is also offered for free to a community of creators who craft their own interactive experiences using eko's platform.

