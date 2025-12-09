EKOM AI Unveils Next‑Gen 4.0 Platform, Expands to Shopify

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EKOM, the AI-powered platform transforming how retailers manage and optimize product data, today announced the launch of EKOM 4.0, now available on Shopify. The upgraded platform delivers enterprise-grade optimization to merchants of every size, helping them turn inconsistent product data into structured, search-ready, revenue-driving content.

Built with a new generation of semantic AI and automated enrichment pipelines, EKOM 4.0 accelerates how retailers and brands optimize SKUs, PDPs, and product feeds— transforming catalog sprawl into structured, semantic, performance‑ready content at scale.

The result is an elevated product catalog that is easier to discover, more likely to convert, and built to free teams from hours of manual effort.

"This is a major step forward for EKOM AI in terms of platform capabilities and customer outcomes," said Jon Ricketts, CEO of EKOM AI. "Prioritizing visibility gives users even more control to capture both structured and semantic data opportunities within their catalog. The best part is that these meaningful unlocks are achieved through pure automation or single click directives."

EKOM 4.0, The Upgrade

EKOM 4.0 is powered by an upgraded RAS Intelligence Loop rooted in EKOM's ethos of simplifying complexity. The updated platform keeps product data in a continuously optimized state as markets and search behaviors shift, with language models and data science absorbing manual cleanup cycles that teams once carried.

EKOM 4.0 now:

Reveals invisible breaks, missing fields, fractured structures, and lost signals that weaken discovery.

invisible breaks, missing fields, fractured structures, and lost signals that weaken discovery. Aligns catalogs with how algorithms think and how customers search through automated rebuilding, refined taxonomy, and one-click approvals.

catalogs with how algorithms think and how customers search through automated rebuilding, refined taxonomy, and one-click approvals. Sustains long-term performance through AI that adapts to real-time signals and evolving discovery behavior.

Supercharged by upgraded SEO, AEO, and GEO intelligence, the loop converts structured data into viable, compounding growth.

EKOM Intelligence, Now on Shopify

EKOM goes beyond traditional PIMs by training product data rather than simply storing it. Acting as the intelligence layer between catalogs and the algorithms that drive discovery, EKOM continually analyzes, corrects, and enriches SKUs using semantic AI and live market signals.

Now available on Shopify, EKOM gives merchants of all kinds and sizes a direct path to healthier, more accurate product data. Once installed, the platform strengthens entire catalogs with the same intelligence used by large retail teams, ensuring any business can deliver a more dependable shopping experience.

Backed by SOC 2 certification, end-to-end encryption, and full GDPR/CCPA compliance, EKOM keeps product data secure, stable, and high-performing.

Access

To see EKOM in action, visit ekom.ai.

Shopify merchants can now install EKOM directly through the Shopify App Store.

Media Contact

Leila Smith

[email protected]

615-772-6353

SOURCE EKOM AI