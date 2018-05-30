Ekran System, an Ambitious Information Security Market Contender, Hires a Veteran Executive to Lead Expansion

"We are excited to have Neil Butchart, an industry veteran and respected business leader, on our team. Ekran System welcomes his experience and energy, as we have ambitious plans to become a leader in North America, while continuing our successful growth in Europe and Asia," said Dennis Turpitka, Founder and CEO of Ekran System. "Recently recognized as a cybersecurity accelerator finalist, it's a logical next step for us."

As the insider threats continue to make ominous statistics in data breach and cybersecurity incident reports, security experts call for specialized tools to detect and prevent them. Many enterprises build their information security systems from multiple tools simply checking off particular compliance requirements from their lists; and small and medium businesses face inflexibility and significant cost of such high-profile systems. Ekran System have developed a disruptive and very scalable detection and protection technology, focused specifically on privileged and insider threat related risks.

"I am impressed by the intuitive and comprehensive platform that Ekran System has developed over the last several years, to address this growing security challenge," said Butchart. "They have built a scalable product based on years of cybersecurity specialist feedback, and from extensive discussions with partners and end customers around the globe. I'm excited to be part of the Ekran System expansion in delivering this enterprise-grade protection to businesses of all sizes"

Ekran System, Inc. is a cybersecurity software vendor delivering a comprehensive insider threat management platform. Built specifically to monitor, analyze, and prevent risks associated with authorized users and privileged account activity, the platform supports various deployment architectures and scales and seamlessly integrates with existent cybersecurity infrastructure.

Since its inception in 2013, Ekran System continuously grows engaging customers in both SMB and big enterprise segments working with small firms, public and educational institutions, and Fortune 500 companies.

In 2017, Ekran System was selected as a finalist of Mach37 cybersecurity accelerator.

