EKS&H Capital Advisors LLC Represents Steve Spangler Science and Spangler Science Club on Its Recent Sale to Really Good Stuff LLC, a Division of Excelligence Learning Corporation

DENVER, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- EKS&H Capital Advisors LLC ("EKSHCA") advised Steve Spangler Science and Spangler Science Club (collectively "Spangler") on its recent sale to Really Good Stuff LLC, a subsidiary of Excelligence Learning Corporation, the Monterey, California-based leading provider of educational tools and solutions to early childhood and elementary teachers and parents.

Steve Spangler, CEO of Steve Spangler Science and Spangler Science Club, said, "EKS&H Capital Advisors was the strategic partner we needed to successfully achieve our company's goals. EKS&H Capital Advisors' ability to circle a team of experts around us from the investment banking, accounting, tax and due diligence disciplines made our process feel very focused and brilliantly executed. Renee and I built our businesses around the motto … Make it big, Do it right, Give it class … and that's exactly what EKS&H Capital Advisors did for us."

Dipak Golechha, Excelligence Learning Corp. president, said, "Steve Spangler is the creative force behind innovative STEM products that engage young learners by injecting fun into the educational experience. Spangler is an Emmy award-winning television personality and YouTube celebrity who first taught millions how to turn a roll of Mentos and a bottle of soda into an erupting soda geyser. We're delighted to welcome Steve and Renee to the Excelligence family and are confident that Steve's demonstrated passion and drive to make science fun will continue to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers." (https://www.stevespanglerscience.com/about-us/)

Steve Spangler added, "Renee and I are excited about the opportunity to partner with Really Good Stuff, combining our innovative portfolio of STEM products and powerful media presence with Really Good Stuff's established presence in elementary schools to drive the awareness and growth of Steve Spangler Science." This partnership will give Spangler an even greater opportunity to create large-scale science experiences and continue his work as a leading STEM influencer online and on television.

Tim Kochuba, Really Good Stuff general manager, noted, "We're thrilled to partner with one of the top thought leaders in STEM education, enabling Really Good Stuff to catapult over the competition in one of the fastest-growing educational categories with a leading brand that is positioned at the intersection of STEM education and play."

About EKS&H Capital Advisors LLC

EKS&H Capital Advisors LLC is an investment banking firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado, that is strategically aligned with EKS&H LLLP to provide full-service M&A corporate finance advisory to the middle market. For more information, please contact EKS&H Capital Advisors LLC President Adams Price at 303-846-1342 or visit https://ekshca.com/.

