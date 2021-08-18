Ekta Collaborates with UnixGaming to Sponsor Blockchain Scholarships

BALI, Indonesia, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekta , a new NFT and DeFi blockchain mainnet which merges the on-chain world with the physical-world, is pleased to reveal its collaboration with UnixGaming —the largest play-to-earn Axie Infinity Guild community on Discord, boasting over 75,000 new members this month alone.

Axie Infinity , an Ethereum NFT-based online video game developed by Vietnamese studio Sky Mavis, is rapidly becoming one of the most significant blockchain-gaming titles in the world. As a blockchain-enabled gaming universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem, Axie has attracted thousands of players from developing countries in the pursuit of a new income stream during the COVID pandemic.

Many of these new players have never used blockchain technology before, which is why Ekta and UnixGaming — one of the most populous guilds for Axie Infinity — have teamed up to offer blockchain scholarships to Axie Infinity players, so that they can play-to-earn and receive blockchain education at the same time.

Berwin Tanco, Co-founder and CEO at Ekta, says:

"What we're really hoping to achieve through this collaboration with UnixGaming is the creation of a new class of entrepreneurs from developing economies. New value models, such as play-to-earn, are teaching the youth in economically disadvantaged areas new methods of wealth creation—which we hope will inspire them to build new projects that can be incubated and encouraged through the Ekta ecosystem. We look forward to supporting UnixGaming's future endeavours."

With sales of Axie Infinity's NFT collections exceeding some US$42 million since June 2021, Ekta also hopes to learn valuable insights into the NFT marketplace that it can leverage for its own NFT offerings.

Mirko Basil, Cofounder at UnixGaming, says:

"We are thrilled to work alongside Ekta, who share our vision of utilizing blockchain to give everyone a chance at a better life. This relationship is a natural fit, and our Axie Infinity Guild is just the start for UnixGaming's missions. With Ekta's continued support, we can now look to fulfill our vision of bringing opportunities to people from developing countries through gaming and blockchain education, while also creating a profit sharing structure for our investors and token holders alike. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Ekta!"

Ekta will soon launch its token sale, making $EKTA available for purchase on the 20th of August, 2021 at 15:00 UTC. You can whitelist now to participate .

For more information, read the Ekta whitepaper here or follow them here:

To learn more about UnixGaming, join their social media channels:

About Ekta: Founded in 2021, Ekta is a blockchain that builds infrastructure for connecting blockchain with the physical world. It focuses on integrating traditional industries and businesses as well as physical assets so that the utility and value of blockchain can be universally accepted through true utility in daily life. Ekta is in Bali, Indonesia. Its blockchain solutions include decentralized exchange (DEX), decentralized finance (DeFi), NFT marketplaces, and tokenization of real world assets. To learn more, please visit www.ektaworld.io.

