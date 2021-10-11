Ekta Onboards Future Tech and Accubits to Bolster Tech Development

BALI, Indonesia, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekta , the first blockchain committed to bridging blockchain with the physical world, has announced the addition of Future Tech and Accubits into their technical team to develop future offerings within their blockchain ecosystem.

After launching Ekta Token ($EKTA) and their own mainnet in late August, Ekta's near term roadmap for product development includes the Petals NFT Marketplace, ShellDEX, and the Ekta wallet. These product offerings will lay the foundation for people and organizations to tokenize and sell their assets or services on the Ekta blockchain. Some use cases include:

Luxury villas and properties based in Bali available through fractionalized NFTs (F-NFTs) via the Petals NFT Marketplace, making some of the world's most desired properties available to the crypto mass market.

Global real-world remittance service through ShellDEX and Ekta wallet for the millions of Southeast Asians who work abroad and need a user-friendly and simple way to send money home; this market was feared to decline during COVID never did as evidenced by the almost $30 billion USD flowing from overseas Filipinos back to their homeland.

Play-to-earn has been disrupting gaming along with creating new income opportunities for people facing financial crises in Southeast Asia . Ekta is opening up this sector by partnering with gaming organizations like Unix Gaming and others to bring more play-to-earn games onto Ekta Chain .

Future Tech and Accubits are sister companies that provide full-service software product development and digital transformation services to Fortune 500 companies, governments, and tech startups. Two established blockchain veterans from Future Tech will be joining the Ekta team.

Daniel Sloan will join Ekta as a technical advisor. A recognized leader in blockchain cryptocurrency Sloan was one of a select few entrepreneurs who was invited to speak about blockchain at NASDAQ in early 2018 as the co-founder of BlockchainSaw.

Matthew "Mateo" Stroul will join Ekta as interim CTO. He has been involved with many blockchain and cryptocurrency projects, developing extensive insight into the industry and will guide Ekta's development within the blockchain space for the near future.

"Ekta is one of those rare companies that understands that in order to bridge the physical world with the digital meta-verse it takes the proper infrastructure," explained Daniel Sloan, Future Tech Cofounder. "Ekta is building a solution ecosystem making it easier for people to bridge their real-world assets to the digital. We are excited to be their technical partner helping expand the Ekta ecosystem."

Highlights of Future Tech and Accubits past projects include:

NASA - co-developed conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies with NASA

- co-developed conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies with NASA JP Morgan Chase - built an Automated Clearing House (ACH) Network backed by blockchain technology

- built an Automated Clearing House (ACH) Network backed by blockchain technology Dubai Smart City - built an Electronic Medical Records solutions on blockchain

- built an Electronic Medical Records solutions on blockchain The Singapore Government - developed a tamper-proof certification system on blockchain

- developed a tamper-proof certification system on blockchain The Cameroon Government - developed a pandemic management system a very robust blockchain- based solution built on HyperLedger Fabric

- developed a pandemic management system a very robust built on HyperLedger Fabric SpaceX - built an application called ChainSAT , which runs on a low earth orbiting satellite

- built an application called , which runs on a low earth orbiting satellite The Dubai Land Department - developed technologies to optimize land usage for economic and social development in Dubai

"Daniel and Mateo share a similar belief system to the Ekta team, making them ideal candidates to lead our DevOps team," said Berwin Tanco, Ekta Co-founder and CEO. "With their extensive experience and comprehensive understanding of blockchain, we're confident that our DevOps team will become a source of strength for Ekta."

About Ekta: Founded in 2021, Ekta is a blockchain that builds infrastructure for connecting blockchain with the physical world. It focuses on integrating traditional industries and businesses as well as physical assets so that the utility and value of blockchain can be universally accepted through true utility in daily life. Ekta is in Bali, Indonesia. Its blockchain solutions include decentralized exchange (DEX), decentralized finance (DeFi), NFT marketplaces, and tokenization of real world assets. To learn more, please visit www.Ektaworld.io .

About Future Tech: FUTURE TECH is the Solutions Integration sister company of ACCUBITS that specializes in Enterprise Blockchain, AI Digital Transformation, and Product Development projects. As an integrator, we have the freedom to rapidly deliver bespoke solutions for every budget by combining the capabilities of the founding partners with the goal of being able to better service clients ranging from global enterprises to startups. Daniel Sloan is a recognized leader in the Blockchain space with 25 years of applied IT experience, Daniel was one of a handful of entrepreneurs invited to NASDAQ to speak on Blockchain in early 2018. Jithin VG - founder of Accubits Technologies – is on track to adding 500 more professionals to their already diverse staff serving over 160 clients.

