EKTOS Honored As Red Lobster Vendor Partner Of The Year

Red Lobster determines its Vendor Partner of the Year through an internal selection process. The facilities team nominates vendors that help the restaurant chain provide world-class facilities support to customers. Nominees are then voted on by the department to decide the winner.

EKTOS was recognized for helping the restaurant chain manage energy consumption and performance of its heating, ventilation and air conditioning units (HVACs) and water heaters. Since 2012, nearly 150 Red Lobster locations have implemented EKTOS Evia solution to monitor equipment and maximize cost savings.

"Our entire EKTOS team is grateful to be selected for such a prestigious award," said Larry Barich, President. "Red Lobster is a great partner - we enjoy collaborating with the company's outstanding facilities team toward energy saving solutions that help support their business and serve their customers."

Jack McNertney, VP Real Estate and Facilities for Red Lobster, commented, "EKTOS customer service is truly remarkable and their reporting metrics enable us to address issues before they become major problems." He continued, "Recently, they assumed project management of installs and did so seamlessly. They not only help drive energy costs lower, they provide reporting that is beneficial to our system. We are proud to partner with such value-adding vendors."

EKTOS, a Schneider Electric business partner, designs, develops, and provides energy management solutions exclusively for the restaurant industry. EKTOS is committed to improving restaurant energy management through a turnkey approach that includes product installation, reporting, and analysis. Its solutions are installed in over 1,900 restaurants nationwide and has saved its customers more than $100 million in energy costs. For more information, visit www.ektos.com.

