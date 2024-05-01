El-Ad National Properties' ALINA Phase Two (ALINA 210 and 220) in Downtown Boca Raton is Nearly 80 Percent Sold as Completion Approaches

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- El-Ad National Properties, an Elad Group company with a South Florida-based team, is pleased to announce that phase two (ALINA 210 and ALINA 220) of its ALINA Residences is nearly 80 percent sold. ALINA Residences, currently in finishing stages of construction, is an award-winning, world-class residential destination in the heart of downtown Boca Raton.

ALINA Residences Boca Raton Construction Progress Photo Q1 2024 ALINA Residences Boca Raton Construction Progress Photo Q1 2024

A variety of floor plans and residences are still available in phase two. Residences range from one to four bedrooms and span from 1,400 to over 5,400 square feet, with many featuring dens and private terraces overlooking the iconic The Boca Raton golf course. ALINA 210's move-in ready residences are expected to be delivered ahead of schedule in summer 2024. ALINA 220 is expected to be delivered in late 2024 and will complete the entire project.

In the first quarter of 2024 alone, ALINA Residences has achieved $65 million in sales. A four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom plus den penthouse in phase two offered at more than $10 million recently sold.

"This has been a strong season for us, and we are excited for phase two residents to enjoy their new home very soon. It is a great milestone to have achieved nearly 80 percent in sales in ALINA's phase two," said Noam Ziv, CEO of El-Ad National Properties.

"While our views are beyond compare, buyers appreciate fully finished residences complete with Gaggenau appliances, custom Italian cabinetry, and beautiful porcelain flooring," adds El-Ad VP of Sales & Marketing, Candace Jorritsma. "We are finding savvy buyers are purchasing today and mobilizing their interior designers to work this summer so their personalized ALINA residence is ready for hosting family and friends this coming Season."

"As El-Ad completes the final phase of ALINA Residences, we continue to see great demand for ALINA Residences, as Boca Raton continues to be a highly sought-after location for high-net-worth individuals," said Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Brokerage, Douglas Elliman Florida Region and President of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Florida. "ALINA provides a prestigious, upscale opportunity for residents to enjoy the ultimate high-end Boca lifestyle."

Tucked between the manicured green fairways of The Boca Raton and Southeast Mizner Boulevard, ALINA Residences is within walking distance to downtown Boca Raton's restaurants, art galleries, salons, and boutiques, including the Mizner Park Amphitheater and the Boca Raton Museum of Art. The city's iconic beaches and pristine parks are just minutes away. Residences are priced from approximately $2 million to more than $10 million.

While the amenities at ALINA 210 are exclusive to the 30 residents who make their home there, all ALINA residents enjoy the rooftop lap pool with private cabanas at ALINA 220, which beckons with ocean views. Additional upscale amenities across the sprawling campus include his and hers spa facilities with dry saunas, steam rooms, treatment rooms and relaxation rooms, state-of-the-art fitness centers, a studio with a professional-level golf and sports simulator, fire pits, dedicated yoga areas, exquisitely appointed club rooms, a dog park and more.

When ALINA 220 is delivered in late 2024, ALINA Residences will comprise three buildings: ALINA 200 (121 residences, which are completed, sold out and occupied), ALINA 210 (30 residences) and ALINA 220 (152 residences), for a total of 303 units.

With more than three decades of high-end development experience in New York City, Los Angeles and Toronto, Elad Group founded El-Ad National Properties in South Florida in 2004. By expeditiously seizing opportunities, El-Ad National Properties has since earned a sterling reputation as an agile, entrepreneurial company with high expectations and solid values, a philosophy shared by all employees. El-Ad National Properties is leaving its footprint on South Florida with ALINA Residences Boca Raton as its first new development from the ground up project.

About ALINA Residences Boca Raton

Developed by El-Ad National Properties, ALINA Residences Boca Raton is a world-class residential destination featuring resort-inspired amenities with a focus on wellness and accented by indoor and outdoor art installations. Designed by architects Garcia Stromberg and brought to life by Moss Construction, ALINA Residences phase one (ALINA 200) was completed in March 2021 and is sold out. ALINA Residences phase two (ALINA 210 and ALINA 220) is nearly 80% sold. ALINA 210 is expected to be delivered in summer 2024, followed by ALINA 220 in late 2024. With sales led by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, residences in the three towers will range from one to four bedrooms and span from 1,400 to over 5,400 square feet, with many featuring dens and private terraces that overlook the iconic The Boca Raton golf course. Residences are priced from approximately $2 million to over $10 million. Once completed in late 2024, the full luxury property will feature a total of 303 units.

