El-Ad National Properties Announces ALINA 210 in Downtown Boca Raton Receives Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO)

Move-Ins at ALINA 210 are set to begin in early August

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- El-Ad National Properties, an Elad Group company with a South Florida-based team, is pleased to announce the boutique, nine-story ALINA 210, part of its ALINA Residences phase two, reached a new milestone as it received its temporary certificate of occupancy (TCO) ahead of schedule on July 26, 2024. Closings for ALINA 210's 30 move-in ready residences are set to begin in early August, with a selection of residences still available. ALINA Residences is an award-winning, world-class residential destination in the heart of downtown Boca Raton.

ALINA Residences Boca Raton, ALINA 210 Lobby ALINA Residences Boca Raton Phase Two

ALINA 210 offers its residents 16,000 square feet of thoughtfully curated amenities, dedicated to only ALINA 210's residents. Exclusive amenities include a spa with dry sauna, aroma steam rooms, salon/treatment area, private locker rooms, state-of-the-art fitness facility and a bungalow-style pool with poolside cabanas. ALINA 210 residents will also have access to the amenities at ALINA 200 and ALINA 220.

"We are proud to announce that ALINA 210 received its temporary certificate of occupancy ahead of schedule," said Candace Jorritsma, vice president of sales and marketing for El-Ad National Properties. "This milestone is very meaningful to everyone on the team who has put so much time, care and effort into delivering this building to its future residents. We continue to have an assortment of move-in ready residences available, and our team looks forward to seeing ALINA 210 residents enjoy their new home in downtown Boca Raton."

ALINA Residences is designed by Garcia Stromberg Architecture and Interior Design with construction by Moss Construction. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is the exclusive sales team.

ALINA phase two, which includes ALINA 210 and ALINA 220, is over 80% sold and features a variety of available residences and floorplans. When ALINA 220 is delivered in late 2024, ALINA Residences will be complete and comprise three nine-story buildings: ALINA 200 (121 residences, which are completed, sold out and occupied), ALINA 210 (30 residences, received TCO) and ALINA 220 (152 residences, expected to be completed in late 2024), for a total of 303 units.

Residences in the three towers range from one to four bedrooms and span 1,400 to over 5,400 square feet, with many featuring dens and private terraces overlooking the iconic The Boca Raton golf course. Residences are complete with Gaggenau appliances, custom Italian cabinetry, and beautiful porcelain flooring.

All ALINA residents enjoy a curated selection of upscale amenities across the sprawling campus including two private rooftop pools, his and hers spa facilities with dry saunas, steam rooms, treatment rooms and relaxation rooms, state-of-the-art fitness centers, a studio with a professional-level golf and sports simulator, fire pits, dedicated yoga areas, exquisitely appointed club rooms, a dog park and more.

Tucked between the manicured green fairways of The Boca Raton and Southeast Mizner Boulevard, ALINA Residences is within walking distance to downtown Boca Raton's restaurants, art galleries, salons, and boutiques, including the Mizner Park Amphitheater and the Boca Raton Museum of Art. The city's iconic beaches, pristine parks and Brightline Boca Raton Station are just minutes away. Residences are priced from approximately $4 million to more than $10 million.

With more than three decades of high-end development experience in New York City, Los Angeles and Toronto, Elad Group founded El-Ad National Properties in South Florida in 2004. By expeditiously seizing opportunities, El-Ad National Properties has since earned a sterling reputation as an agile, entrepreneurial company with high expectations and solid values, a philosophy shared by all employees. El-Ad National Properties is leaving its footprint on South Florida with ALINA Residences Boca Raton as its first new development from the ground up project.

About ALINA Residences Boca Raton

Developed by El-Ad National Properties, ALINA Residences Boca Raton is a world-class residential destination featuring resort-inspired amenities with a focus on wellness and accented by indoor and outdoor art installations. Designed by architects Garcia Stromberg and brought to life by Moss Construction, ALINA Residences phase one (ALINA 200) was completed in March 2021 as a nine-story, 121-residence building and is sold out. In 2023, El-Ad National topped off ALINA's second and final phase, which is comprised of two new residential buildings (ALINA 210 and ALINA 220) and is over 80% sold. ALINA 210 is expected to be delivered in summer 2024, followed by ALINA 220 in late 2024. With sales led by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, residences in the three towers will range from one to four bedrooms and span from 1,400 to over 5,400 square feet, with many featuring dens and private terraces that overlook the iconic The Boca Raton golf course. Residences are priced from approximately $4 million to over $10 million. Once completed in late 2024, the luxury property will feature a total of 303 units. For more information, visit www.alinabocaraton.com.

