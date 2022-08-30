El-Ad National Properties Announces Over $300 Million Sellout for ALINA 200 Building, the First Phase at ALINA Residences Boca Raton

As the 121-resident phase one property achieves 100 percent sellout, ALINA Residences continues to experience extensive sales interest in both phase two buildings (named ALINA 210 and ALINA 220) comprised of a total of 182 new residences.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- El-Ad National Properties, an Elad Group company, officially announced the over $300 million sellout of the phase one building (named ALINA 200) at ALINA Residences Boca Raton, a world-class residential destination in the heart of Boca Raton. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, the exclusive sales team, continues to receive extensive sales interest in the second phase of the development, which will add two new residential towers (named ALINA 210 and ALINA 220) with expected completion by late 2024. Phase two, which broke ground in March 2022 and is now under construction, is approaching 50 percent sold.

"We are seeing an incredible momentum of buyers moving to South Florida. Residents are attracted to ALINA Residences as we offer a new standard of modern living in downtown Boca Raton with designer-inspired residences, resort-style amenities, a sense of community and well-staffed services," said Noam Ziv, CEO of El-Ad National Properties. "Achieving a total sellout of phase one speaks volumes to the high demand for the ALINA lifestyle. We are proud to continue exceeding expectations when it comes to quality finishes and timing of delivery."

Designed by architect Peter Stromberg of Garcia Stromberg/GS4 Studios and brought to life by Moss Construction, ALINA Residences Boca Raton became a beacon of modern living in Boca Raton with seamless indoor/outdoor living spaces, boutique amenities and a central downtown location. The residential development was named Project of the Year at the 63rd annual Construction Association of South Florida's Craftsmanship Award (CASF) and awarded Best Architecture/Design by South Florida Business Journal's 2021 Structure Awards.

The sold-out phase one (ALINA 200) residences featured one- to four-bedrooms and interior spaces ranging from 1,400 to over 4,800 square feet, with designer Scavolini kitchens, spa-inspired bathrooms, dens and private terraces overlooking the iconic The Boca Raton golf course. The first phase included 102 turnkey homes, 12 penthouses and an exclusive collection of seven villas with expansive terraces and private gardens. Offering serene moments, ALINA 200 provides residents over 32,000 square-feet of private outdoor amenity space with a private rooftop pool deck with lounges and cabanas, outdoor dining and entertainment areas, meditation greenspace, and more. Indoor amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, his and her spas and an elegantly appointed clubroom.

The second phase, which is currently under construction, is comprised of two new buildings named ALINA 210 and ALINA 220. These two buildings will complete the entire project. ALINA 210, the centerpiece of ALINA, includes nine stories and 30 exquisite corner residences. Floor plans will feature three- to four-bedrooms with den, ranging in sizes from 3,300 to 5,400 interior square feet. Prices start at $4 million. ALINA 210 will feature a suite of thoughtfully curated amenities that are exclusive to the 30 residents.

ALINA 220, with a similar design to the original ALINA 200, will feature European-designed kitchens, rain showers in the primary bathrooms, and elegant organic craftsmanship throughout. The residential building will include a selection of one- to four-bedrooms with den floor plans, ranging in sizes from 1,400 to 5,400 interior square feet and pricing from $2 million to $8 million.

"ALINA Residences' world-class amenities, concierge services and expansive indoor and outdoor space, as well as its desirable location, have attracted significant buyer activity from Floridians and Northeasterners," said Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman Florida and President of Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Florida. "Because El-Ad National Properties continues to experience an increase in buyers seeking flexible spaces to accommodate home offices, gyms, and more, the new floor plans in ALINA phase two include more options with convertible dens to provide the ultimate live, work, and play lifestyle."

All residents living at ALINA Residences will enjoy an extensive suite of amenities, with phase two adding an extra two acres of private outdoor amenity space. Residents can explore a myriad of shared spaces across the expansive campus, including two dog parks, multiple rooftop swimming pools with private cabanas, fire pits, dedicated yoga areas, highly appointed club rooms, state-of-the-art fitness centers, as well as his and hers spa facilities with dry saunas, steam rooms, treatment rooms, and relaxation rooms.

ALINA 200 is a nine-story, 121-unit building currently located at 200 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, Florida 33432. The phase two buildings will be situated on 210 and 220 SE Mizner Blvd. For more information, please visit www.alinabocaraton.com.

