El-Ad National Properties Celebrates Topping Off of ALINA Residences' Second/Final Phase, Consisting of Two New Residential Buildings (ALINA 210 and ALINA 220) in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- El-Ad National Properties, an Elad Group company, has topped off both buildings in the second/final phase at ALINA Residences Boca Raton, a world-class residential destination in downtown Boca Raton. The second/final phase consists of two new residential buildings, ALINA 210 and ALINA 220.

El-Ad National Properties Celebrates Topping Off of ALINA Residences' Second/Final Phase ALINA Residences Boca Raton

ALINA broke ground on its phase two development in March 2022. Once phase two is finished in late 2024, ALINA Residences will be complete, comprising three total buildings: ALINA 200, ALINA 210 and ALINA 220, for a total of 303 total residences. The award-winning ALINA 200 is sold out and occupied.

ALINA 210, the intimate centerpiece of ALINA, features nine stories and 30 corner residences. With a maximum of four residences per floor, ALINA 210 features homes with three and four bedrooms with den floor plans, ranging from about 3,300–5,400 square feet with pricing starting at approximately $4 million.

In addition to enjoying access to exceptional amenities at ALINA 200 and ALINA 220, the 30 residences at ALINA 210 will have an exclusive suite of amenities, including a private spa with dry sauna, aroma steam rooms, salon/treatment area, private locker rooms, state-of-the-art fitness facility and a bungalow style pool with poolside cabanas.

With 152 residences, ALINA 220 will have a great emphasis on European-designed kitchens, rain showered bathrooms, and elegant craftsmanship throughout. The residential building will include a wide array of one- to four-bedroom with den floor plans, ranging from 1,400–5,400 square feet and pricing from approximately $2 million to over $10 million.

"Following the success of ALINA's sold-out phase one, it is extremely exciting to be topping off both buildings in the second and final phase of the development," said Noam Ziv, CEO of El-Ad National Properties. "Phase two is already over 60% sold, with many purchasers referred by existing ALINA residents. We believe this ongoing sales activity is a reflection of buyers recognizing ALINA is a truly unique residential destination, offering designer-inspired residences, resort-style amenities, and a sense of community with well-staffed services. Boca Raton's downtown scene is continuing to emerge, and we are proud to be a part of it."

Phase two adds two acres of private outdoor amenity space to ALINA. All ALINA residents will enjoy amenities such as his and hers spa facilities with dry saunas, steam rooms, treatment rooms and relaxation rooms; state-of-the-art fitness centers, rooftop swimming pools with private cabanas, fire pits, yoga areas, club rooms, two dog parks and more.

Designed by architect Peter Stromberg of Garcia Stromberg and brought to life by Moss Construction, ALINA Residences is a beacon of modern living in Boca Raton. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is the exclusive sales team for ALINA.

ALINA is tucked between the manicured green fairways of The Boca Raton and Southeast Mizner Boulevard, offering premier access to nearby shopping, dining, and cultural destinations.

About ALINA Residences Boca Raton

Developed by El-Ad National Properties, ALINA Residences Boca Raton is a world-class residential destination featuring resort-inspired amenities with a focus on wellness and accented by indoor and outdoor art installations. Designed by architects Garcia Stromberg and brought to life by Moss Construction, ALINA Residences phase one (ALINA 200) was completed in March 2021 as a nine-story, 121-residence building and is sold out. Recently, El-Ad National topped off ALINA's second and final phase, which is comprised of two new residential buildings (ALINA 210 and ALINA 220). For more information, please visit www.alinabocaraton.com.

About El-Ad National Properties

Boca Raton-based El-Ad National Properties is an Elad Group company, which is a highly regarded development team known for best-in-class projects in the most sought-after neighborhoods in New York and nationwide. Known and recognized worldwide for the history-making, restoration and conversion of the famed Plaza Hotel, Elad Group is continuously making strides in real estate and receiving public acclaim for many of its properties. Elad's New York portfolio of iconic buildings includes One West End, the first and tallest condominium project to come to market in Christian de Portzamparc's masterfully-designed Riverside Center, 22 Central Park South, an exquisite collection of full-floor luxury condominium residences overlooking Manhattan's famed Central Park, 250 West Street, a 1906 warehouse turned luxury condominium in the heart of TriBeCa, and 108 Leonard, a 19th century McKim, Meade & White Italian Renaissance Revival landmark conversion in TriBeCa. Elad Group is committed to developing architecturally significant buildings and partnering with renowned architects and design professionals to create premier new developments.

