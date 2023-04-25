El-Ad National Properties Unveils Plans for The District in Davie, a Vibrant 2.8 Million-Square-Foot Rental Residential Apartment, Dining and Retail Project at the Gateway to Davie, Florida

DAVIE, Fla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning developer El-Ad National Properties, an Elad Group company with a South Florida-based team, is bringing its expertise and exceptional reputation to Davie, Florida with its upscale 2.8 million-square-foot mixed use rental residential apartment and commercial project named The District in Davie. This is the largest multi-family project in Davie's history.

Situated in a premier location convenient to Fort Lauderdale and Miami's urban core, The District in Davie is minutes north of The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Therefore, this contemporary new project is touted as the new "front door to Davie," appealing to young professionals and more.

Expected to be a one billion dollar project, construction is slated to begin by mid-2023, and pre-leasing is expected to commence in early 2025. Anticipated completion of the first phase is 2025. The architect is Cooper Carry of Atlanta, one of the top architecture firms in the U.S.; the landscape architect is internationally-renowned EDSA of Fort Lauderdale.

Located at 4801–4999 S. State Road 7, Davie, Florida 33314, The District in Davie will encompass five multifamily towers, constructed over three phases. It will include 1.6 million square feet of Class A residential apartments within approximately 1,256 units, curated indoor and outdoor amenities, 36,000 square feet of restaurants and retail, and modern conveniences. Approximately 1.1 million square feet of access controlled onsite parking will be available within 2,650 parking spaces.

"This project is a game-changer for Davie, by providing much-needed modernized residential living opportunities close to nearby universities, medical facilities and employment hubs such as the airport and seaport," said El-Ad National Properties CEO Noam Ziv. "Redeveloping the area by replacing a dated shopping center with a modern community provides a greatly enhanced tax base for the town."

"The District in Davie is a trailblazing, defining milestone for the town and is an example of our commitment to working with developers such as El-Ad National, who approach new projects in the appropriate zoning as opportunities and destination points for the community," notes Davie Mayor Judy Paul.

The Davie project's five buildings will range from 20–24 stories, each offering thoughtfully designed studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, some with dens. Unit sizes range from approximately 589 to 1,460 square feet. Each unit offers keyless entry, high-speed Internet, and smart thermostats.

Each building will entice with pool and 24-hour fitness/spa treatment room amenities, a penthouse level Sky Lounge reservable for indoor and outdoor entertainment with kitchen and seating, and ground floor storefront spaces for resident conveniences. Planned lifestyle amenities include pet-friendly features such as bark parks and grooming stations, game lounges and children's play suites, as well as multiple work-from-home accommodations including co-working spaces and meeting rooms.

Offering the quintessential South Florida lifestyle, inviting outdoor social spaces include rooftop pools, outdoor kitchens, fire pits, and green spaces for outdoor yoga, games, and movies. Planned green elements are electric vehicle charging stations in garages, complimentary bicycle parking/storage areas, and LED lighting technology for energy efficiency.

The District in Davie

The District in Davie is an upscale 2.8 million-square-foot mixed use rental residential apartment and commercial project located in Davie, Florida. With phase one completion expected in 2025, the light-filled rental apartments include exceptional finishes, flexible layouts and state-of-the-art appliances. Designed for the ultimate South Florida lifestyle, the rental units prioritize indoor/outdoor living with ample glass and private terraces on each floor. The apartments are complemented by a robust amenities package for multi-generational appeal.

El-Ad National Properties

Boca Raton-based El-Ad National Properties is an Elad Group company, which is a highly regarded development team known for best-in-class projects in the most sought-after neighborhoods in New York and nationwide. Known and recognized worldwide for the history-making, restoration and conversion of the famed Plaza Hotel, Elad Group is continuously making strides in real estate and receiving public acclaim for many of its properties. Elad's New York portfolio of iconic buildings includes One West End, the first and tallest condominium project to come to market in Christian de Portzamparc's masterfully-designed Riverside Center, 22 Central Park South, an exquisite collection of full-floor luxury condominium residences overlooking Manhattan's famed Central Park, 250 West Street, a 1906 warehouse turned luxury condominium in the heart of TriBeCa, and 108 Leonard, a 19th century McKim, Meade & White Italian Renaissance Revival landmark conversion in TriBeCa.

El-Ad National Properties is leaving its footprint on South Florida with ALINA Residences Boca Raton as its first new development project from the ground up. Elad Group is committed to developing architecturally significant buildings and partnering with renowned architects and design professionals to create premier new developments. For more information, visit https://eladnational.com/.

