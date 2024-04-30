EL ALFA ANNOUNCES HIS NEW U.S. TOUR "EL MEJOR DEL PLANETA"

The Tour Will Start September 10th and Will Visit 17 Cities

TICKETS WILL BE ON PRE-SALE ON APRIL 30th AND ON SALE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC ON MAY 1st

For ticket purchases please visit www.ticketmaster.com and www.axs.com

MIAMI, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the South Florida-based company, leader in Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events, today announced the 2024 US tour of urban music superstar El Alfa. The tour titled El Mejor del Planeta (The Best on the Planet) will visit 17 cities in the United States beginning on Tuesday, September 10 in Salt Lake City, Utah, concluding on Sunday, December 8 in Washington DC. Among the most notable cities where the undisputed king of Dembow will perform are Dallas, Chicago, Miami and Atlanta.

"Loud And Live has always taken pride in recognizing the best in the industry and partnering with the most distinguished artists," said Nelson Albareda, two-time Latin GRAMMY® and GRAMMY® Award-winning producer, as well as founder and CEO of Loud And Live, the company producing the tour. "This is the case with El Alfa, whose career has grown meteorically in this very competitive genre known as urban music."

El Alfa, also known as "El Jefe" (The Boss), is a talented composer and arranger of urban music, who has reached the top as the number one artist in the Dominican Republic. Thanks to his unbridled passion and dedication, he has taken Dembow and the culture of his country to the highest levels, being recognized with three Platinum and four Gold albums by the prestigious Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). From his humble beginnings in 2007 to the explosion of his first success in late 2008, Emanuel Herrera Batista (his given name) has taken the international music scene by storm. Currently, he is at the height of his career, captivating audiences around the world with his tours and concerts, and managing his own record label, El Jefe Records. In addition, his team is in charge of distributing and supervising all of his material on digital platforms. He has collaborated with artists as diverse as Nicky Jam, Becky G, Farruko and Daddy Yankee. With almost ten million subscribers on his YouTube channel, El Alfa is a true sensation. On Spotify, his music is also a global phenomenon, included as one of the 400 most listened-to artists worldwide. Recently, El Alfa released the song "La Botella" with Enrique Iglesias, and recorded the title song for the soundtrack of the film "Bad Boy 4". The popular artist has also stated that he plans to retire next year.

El Mejor del Planeta US Tour Schedule

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 Salt Lake City, Utah THE UNION Thursday, September 12, 2024 Mesa, Arizona MESA AMPHITEATER Saturday, September 14, 2024 San Jose, California SAP CENTER Sunday, September 15, 2024 Ontario, California TOYOTA ARENA Wednesday, September 18, 2024 Dallas, Texas TEXAS TRUST CU THEATER Friday, September 20, 2024 Chicago, Illinois ROSEMONT THEATRE Thursday, November 21, 2024 Fayetteville, Arkansas JJ'S LIVE Sunday, September 22, 2024 Boston, Massachusetts AGGANIS ARENA Saturday, November 23, 2024 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma THE CRITERION Sunday, November 24, 2024 St. Louis, Missouri THE FACTORY Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Miami, Florida KASEYA CENTER Friday, November 29, 2024 Tampa, Florida YUENGLING CENTER Saturday, November 30, 2024 Atlanta, Georgia COLISEUM Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Buffalo, New York ELECTRICT CITY Thursday, December 5, 2024 Newark, New Jersey PRUDENTIAL CENTER Saturday, December 7, 2024 Bridgeport, Connecticut TOTAL MORTGAGE ARENA Sunday, December 8, 2024 Washington, DC EAGLE BANK ARENA

Tickets for the Tour go on pre-sale for Ticketmaster, Loud And Live, Fan Club, and Radio on Tuesday, April 30 starting at 10 AM EST. Tickets will go on sale for the general public on Wednesday, May 1 starting at 10 AM EST at venue box offices and through ticketing platforms including www.ticketmaster.com and www.axs.com

About Loud And Live:

An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Spain, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.

About El Alfa:

Emanuel Herrera Batista, widely known as "El Alfa," is a prominent Dominican artist in the dembow genre. From the early stages of his career, he has achieved remarkable success with hits like "Coche Bomba" and "No Wiri Wiri," earning him immense popularity and recognition within the urban music scene. Collaborating with renowned artists such as Bad Bunny, Farruko, and Nicky Jam has further expanded his musical repertoire and boosted his international presence.

With critically acclaimed albums like "El hombre," "Sabiduría," and "Sagitario," El Alfa has firmly established his global triumph. One of his standout tracks, "Gogo Dance," became a viral sensation on platforms like TikTok, solidifying his title as "The King of TikTok" and amassing millions of views on YouTube. This widespread acclaim has resulted in numerous award nominations, and his electrifying live performances have captivated audiences in his native Dominican Republic.

