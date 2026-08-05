El Bandido Yankee Earns Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Certification

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- El Bandido Yankee, the ultra-premium, additive-free tequila brand co-founded by entrepreneur Jim Bob Morris, has officially earned Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification through the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) network. The certification reflects Morris' Native American heritage and positions El Bandido Yankee among the largest and fastest-growing certified minority-owned brands in the spirits industry and one of very few with Native American ties.

National Minority Supplier Development Council

The designation expands Morris' portfolio of nationally recognized minority-owned businesses, which includes Morris Packaging and Heartland Supply, two of the country's largest certified minority-owned companies in their respective industries. El Bandido Yankee now brings that same commitment to excellence, innovation, and supplier diversity to the beverage alcohol marketplace.

"Earning MBE certification for El Bandido Yankee is an important milestone for our company and another way to demonstrate that minority-owned businesses can compete and lead at the highest levels," said Jim Bob Morris, Co-Founder of El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company. "This recognition honors my Cherokee heritage while fostering new opportunities to strengthen supplier diversity by building meaningful corporate partnerships for future generations of minority entrepreneurs."

"We are pleased to welcome El Bandido Yankee Tequila as one of our newly certified minority business enterprises and congratulate them on this important achievement," said Dan Seals, President & CEO of Chicago MSDC. "Certification is more than just a label; it's the gold standard trusted by major corporations, government agencies, and institutions across the country."

As demand continues to grow for diverse supplier partnerships, El Bandido Yankee offers 4 expressions of award-winning, additive-free tequila, currently distributed in 22 states and backed by proven operational excellence and a commitment to quality, authenticity, and inclusion.

About El Bandido Yankee

El Bandido Yankee is an award-winning, ultra-premium, additive-free tequila crafted in Amatitán, Jalisco from 100% Blue Weber agave. The brand is fiercely dedicated to delivering exceptional all natural tequilas that boldly rebel against the ordinary while promoting authenticity, dedication to traditional craftsmanship and community impact through ongoing support for responsible drinking and many local and national charitable causes.

About the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC)

The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) is one of the nation's leading organizations advancing economic opportunities for certified minority-owned businesses. Through its national network of regional affiliates (including Chicago MSDC), the NMSDC certifies Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) and connects them with major corporations, government agencies, and strategic partners committed to supplier diversity, fostering business growth, innovation, and inclusive economic development across the United States.

For more information about El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company please visit www.elbandidoyankee.com, and for media inquiries or interviews with Jim Bob Morris and El Bandido Yankee Tequila leadership see below:

Media Contact

Dane Neal

[email protected]

630-329-2339

SOURCE El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company