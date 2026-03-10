El Bandido Yankee Raises a Toast to America's Badasses on National Badass Day

Celebrating the Rebels, Rule-Breakers & Trailblazers Who Chase Life and Refuse to Live Ordinary

CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Badass Day, El Bandido Yankee Tequila is officially raising a glass to the bold, the fearless, and the unapologetically awesome.

Declaring it a day for those who rebel against the ordinary, El Bandido Yankee is calling on Americans everywhere to celebrate the men and women who chase greatness, blaze their own badass trail, and live life full throttle.

El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company Co-Founders Jim Bob Morris and Chris Chelios

"National Badass Day is about honoring the people who don't wait for permission…the ones who bet on themselves, push past limits, and prove that the boldest move is simply deciding to go for it." said Jim Bob Morris, Co-Founder of El Bandido Yankee.

A Toast to Legends

Butch Cassidy/Robert Redford - Harnessing the Outlaw spirit to fearlessly pursue passion, success and eventual shootouts

Amelia Earhart – Who refused to let limits define her sky.

Johnny Cash – The Man in Black who rewrote the rules of country music.

Muhammad Ali – A champion in and out of the ring who stood boldly for his beliefs.

Evel Knievel – The embodiment of fearless showmanship.

Jim Bob Morris - Overcoming odds, upbringing and loss to reach the highest levels in sports, business and philanthropy.

Don Pedro Sánchez de Tagle y Pérez Bustamante: Known historically as the "Father of Tequila" for establishing the first factory around 1600.

Different eras. Different arenas. Same relentless spirit.

The "Break Out the Bandido" Moment

Across the country, the brand will identify and spotlight everyday Badasses — entrepreneurs grinding late nights, veterans serving communities, single parents building futures, artists breaking barriers, athletes defying odds.

When someone earns that moment — closing the deal, crossing the finish line, launching the dream, beating the odds — it's time to Break Out the Bandido. Because excellence deserves celebration.

Consumers are encouraged to share their own Badass moments on social media using #NationalBadassDay and #BreakOutTheBandido, tagging @ElBandidoYankee for a chance to be featured along with incredible Badasses like Jack Brady, Dani Rose, Josh Seiden and others, who will be flying, singing and riding across America with a National Badass Day takeover!

Raise a Glass to the Fearless

Crafted in the Highlands of Jalisco from 100% Blue Weber Agave and made without additives, El Bandido Yankee delivers criminally smooth award-winning flavor worthy of those who live boldly.

This National Badass Day, don't toast to average. Toast to grit. Toast to courage. Toast to the ones who refuse to blend in. And when the moment calls for it — Break Out the Bandido.

About El Bandido Yankee

El Bandido Yankee is an award-winning, ultra-premium, all natural tequila crafted in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico from 100% Blue Weber Agave. Founded by former NFL player and entrepreneur Jim Bob Morris and NHL legend Chris Chelios, the brand is committed to producing additive-free tequila with bold character and uncompromising quality. Available in Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and the high-proof Plata 47, El Bandido Yankee is built for those who live life on their own terms.

For more information, visit ElBandidoYankee.com or contact: Dane Neal 630-329-2339 [email protected]

SOURCE El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company