El Bandido Yankee Tequila Names Jay Hyman as Head of Sales East

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-rising ultra-premium tequila brand El Bandido Yankee has appointed Jay Hyman as Head of Sales, Eastern Division, working alongside the company's veteran Head of Sales, Thomasine Joyce, who will lead the Western Division. The move strengthens El Bandido Yankee's commercial engine as it continues to deliver year-over-year gains and expand distribution nationwide.

A seasoned leader in the beverage industry, Hyman will guide regional strategy in the East, sharpen route-to-market execution, and deepen distributor relationships across on and off-premise channels.

"This is an incredible opportunity to be part of a brand perfectly positioned for tremendous success within the tequila category, and I'm excited to be part of a truly amazing team," said Hyman. "I'm energized by the journey ahead and proud to help shape the next chapter of El Bandido Yankee's success story."

This appointment caps a year of steady progress for El Bandido Yankee, with the brand preparing to open five additional markets in 2026. Alongside new partnerships, broader national visibility, and planned innovations, the brand continues it's charge in becoming one of the most dynamic names in the additive-free tequila category.

Jim Bob Morris, Owner of El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company, added: "Jay's another incredible addition as we continue building a team of all stars. His focus on execution and building relationships will help us accelerate growth and solidify our presence in key markets."

El Bandido Yankee's momentum also aligns with the rise of lifestyle-driven tequila. With bold, irreverent branding and its "so smooth, its criminal" ethos, the brand has become a favorite at sports and music events nationwide, reflecting the energy of co-founders Jim Bob Morris, former NFL player and entrepreneur, and Chris Chelios, NHL Hall of Famer.

With continued strong performance and several major announcements on the horizon, El Bandido Yankee is positioning itself as a breakout name in modern tequila.

About El Bandido Yankee Tequila Company

El Bandido Yankee crafts ultra-premium, additive-free tequila with uncompromising quality and bold character, using time-honored techniques and exceptional agave. For expressions, events, cocktail recipes, and where to buy, visit www.elbandidoyankee.com .

