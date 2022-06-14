El Blunto, America's Premier Blunt Brand, Partners with Reina LV to Launch in Nevada

"The launch of El Blunto in Nevada is an important milestone as we continue our mission to expand our brand's accessibility and footprint on a national level," said Q. Ladraa, Founder and CEO of Albert Einstone's. "We are excited to enter the Nevada market with a partner that shares our core values and Reina LV's cultivation and manufacturing facility is one of the best in the country. Their team is committed to cultivating the highest quality cannabis flower on the market and this partnership allows us to focus on delivering the best pre-rolls across the Silver State."

"Our objective at Reina LV has always been to put the customer and the patient first. That includes a commitment to cultivating the highest quality flower on the market and partnering with brands that share our ethos," said Priscilla Vilchis, CEO of Reina LV. "Our facilities are designed to meet a plethora of manufacturing needs and we are delighted to be working closely with El Blunto to bring their best-in-class pre-rolls to the Nevada market."

El Blunto manufactures the highest quality pre-rolls in cannabis. Their products are available in 450+ dispensaries across California and Arizona, and now Nevada. Their signature product, The World's Finest Cannabis Cigar, is a tobacco free full-flower blunt that features 1.75 grams of top-shelf high-testing cannabis. Full flower is hand-broken, never ground, hand-rolled in an all-natural fiber wrap, cured for 72-hours in a temperature and humidity-controlled environment, and finished with a glass filter.

El Blunto will manufacture out of Reina LV's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Las Vegas and Reina LV will provide their top-shelf indoor flower for use in the El Blunto line-up. El Blunto is already working with dispensary partners across Nevada and their premium un-infused and infused pre-rolls will be broadly available in the coming weeks.

El Blunto is a California-based cannabis brand that offers 'The World's Finest Cannabis Experience'. Born from a passion for craftsmanship and quality, El Blunto is an evolution of historic cigar-making tradition. Borrowing age-old techniques from master cigar-rollers, we create products of the highest caliber with the highest level of finishing. Product design and development is approached like a true science, ensuring customers get the same, phenomenal experience every single time. The El Blunto line up includes El Blunto (cannabis cigar), El Bluntito (mini-blunts), El Jointito (joints and mini-joints), as well as pouches of full-flower and Roll Your Own Blunt Kits — all available in un-infused and infused (melty ice-water hash, diamonds) varietals. El Blunto products are available in 450+ dispensaries across California and Arizona and soon to be available in Nevada. El Blunto is a subsidiary of Albert Einstone's LLC.

Reina LV is a company that provides patients access to safe, efficacious cannabinoid medicines and cultivates their own cannabis products. Started by L.A. entrepreneur Priscilla Vilchis, Reina LV is a woman-owned company that puts the health and safety of cannabis patients first. The company, which was started out of Nevada, has grown into a full-scale medical cannabis cultivator that operates a 25,000 square foot, $6 million cultivation and laboratory facility in Las Vegas.

