El Blunto and Mohave Cannabis Co Join Forces to Release Special Edition Diamond-Infused Pre-Roll in Select Retailers Across California

"Given the phenomenal response to our first collaboration with Mohave, we are thrilled to be taking our partnership one step further in introducing a very unique pre-roll," said Q. Ladraa, CEO of Albert Einstone's, El Blunto's parent company. "We both have a scientific approach to product development, which allows us to manufacture this special diamond-infused blunt with high precision."

El Blunto, which boasts The World's Finest Cannabis Experience, recently expanded their offerings to include a line-up infused with melty ice-water hash, live resin, and now raw cannabis diamonds. Their signature diamond-infused blunt features a fine blend of 2 grams of top-shelf high-testing cannabis and raw terpene-rich diamonds. The full flower used is hand-broken, never ground, and scientifically fused with the diamonds before it is hand-rolled by a master cigar maker, cured for 72- hours, and finished with a glass filter.

Mohave Cannabis Co. is an industry leader in cultivating cannabis flower and manufacturing cannabis concentrates, and has a broad catalogue of award winning products. They have been cultivating premium indoor flower since "Before It Was Legal" and are quickly becoming a house-hold name in the California recreational market.

"We are humbled that El Blunto recognizes the quality of our flower and concentrates. Albert Einstone's has created a movement that centers around quality and consistency of experience," said Curtis Devine, owner and founder of Mohave Cannabis Co. "This diamond-infused run is a cut above and we couldn't be more excited about building this partnership with the El Blunto team."

The first El Blunto x Mohave collab was a cannaisseur favorite and quickly sold out across California. This second, limited edition run will be available in select retailers beginning May 1st.

About El Blunto

El Blunto is a California-based cannabis brand that offers 'The World's Finest Cannabis Experience'. Born from a passion for craftsmanship and quality, El Blunto is an evolution of historic cigar-making tradition. Borrowing age-old techniques from master cigar-rollers, we create products of the highest caliber with the highest level of finishing. Product design and development are approached like true sciences, ensuring customers get the same, phenomenal experience every single time. The El Blunto line-up includes El Blunto (cannabis cigar), El Bluntito (cannabis cigarillo), El Jointo and El Jointito (joints and mini-joints), as well as jars of full-flower and Roll Your Own Blunt Kits. El Blunto products are available in 400+ dispensaries across California. El Blunto is a subsidiary of Albert Einstone's LLC. For more information visit www.alberteinstones.com. Follow us on instagram @Elblunto.ca @Alberteinstones

About Mohave Cannabis Co

In a garage somewhere along the Arizona & California border where the Colorado River meets Historic Route 66 is where this story begins. A couple of guys, a garage, some seeds and a dozen lights has turned into more than 150 kick ass people, managing over 1,200 lights in State of the Art Cultivation Facilities, with hundred's of thousands of plants grown and harvested, and over 50,000 pounds of flower cured, trimmed and smoked! Other than the size of our Company, and a nice list of awards, not much has changed. We're still the same humble, down to earth people you'd like to smoke a joint with, and we're still growing the best Cannabis in Arizona and California right here along the Colorado River. For more information, visit www.mohavecannabis.com. Follow us on instagram @mohavecannabisco

