El Blunto Partners with Papa's Select to Release Two Limited Edition 420 Cannabis Cigars Infused with Papa's Select Living Extracts

This marks the first collaboration between Papa's Select and El Blunto . The pairings were hand-selected and curated by the Papa's Select team for potency, flavor profile, and elevated experience. The first El Blunto is rolled with full-flower Gelato OG and infused with Fatso live ice water hash. The hash is bred by Really Cannarado and grown by Sabertooth Farms and the flower is grown by Local Cannabis Co. The second is rolled with full-flower Dozizoz #5 and infused with Dozizoz #3 live ice water hash. The hash is grown by Sunrise Mountain Farms and bred by Green Fire Genetics and the flower is grown by Local Cannabis Co.

Papa's Select, a sub-brand of leading California wellness brand, Papa & Barkley, is committed to celebrating the ritual of cannabis by delivering a best-in-class experience. Papa's Select prioritizes quality, sourcing the most premium cannabis from expert farm partners in the Emerald Triangle and producing limited-edition batches of its strain-specific living extracts. The hash team uses artisanal, solventless methods to craft its extracts, which ensures the final products are clean, cannabinoid-rich, and bursting with the strains' full plant profiles, for a smooth and flavorful unrivaled experience.

"We love the Papa's Select brand and are excited to team up to bring cannaseurs a truly unique and elevated experience in time for 420," says Q. Ladraa, CEO of Albert Einstone's, El Blunto's parent company. "The Papa's team went above and beyond to help curate and source incredible flower and hash combinations that are certain to delight consumers' senses."

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with El Blunto for our first Papa's Select cannagar offering," says Boris Shcharansky, Chief Operating Officer of Papa & Barkley. "We are proud to continue to spotlight the top cannabis farmers in Humboldt by way of our premium hash. Now we get to further showcase their world-leading expertise through this partnership with El Blunto. These cannagars are what a cannasseur truly seeks – half an eighth of flower and a quarter gram of full-spectrum live ice water hash, sourced from the world's premier cannabis farms."

El Blunto, The World's Finest Cannabis Experience, provides consumers premium full-flower pre-rolls that includes all-flower, melty ice-water hash, and live resin infused offerings. Their signature infused blunt features a fine blend of 2 grams of top-shelf high-testing cannabis and hash or live resin. The full flower used is hand-broken, never ground, and scientifically fused with premium extracts before it is hand-rolled by a master cigar maker, cured for 72 hours, and finished with a glass filter.

The El Blunto x Papa's Select collab will be available in select retail partners beginning April 20th, 2021. "We are big fans of the El Blunto and Papa's Select brands and are proud to be among the first to offer this exciting collaboration" said Johnny Boddy, buyer at Calma West Hollywood, a retail partner that will launch the collaboration starting on 420. Supply will be limited and sales will be on a first come, first serve basis. To be first to know when the product drops, visit www.papaselect.com or www.elblunto.com/papaselect.

About El Blunto

El Blunto is a California-based cannabis brand that offers 'The World's Finest Cannabis Experience'. Born from a passion for craftsmanship and quality, El Blunto is an evolution of historic cigar-making tradition. Borrowing age-old techniques from master cigar-rollers, we create products of the highest caliber with the highest level of finishing. Product design and development are approached like a true science, ensuring customers get the same, phenomenal experience every single time. The El Blunto line-up includes El Blunto (cannabis cigar), El Bluntito (cannabis cigarillo), El Jointo and El Jointito (joints and mini-joints), as well as jars of full-flower and Roll Your Own Blunt flower jars. El Blunto products are available in 300+ dispensaries across California. El Blunto is a subsidiary of Albert Einstone's LLC.

For more information visit www.elblunto.com

Follow us on instagram @[email protected]

About Papa's Select

Papa's Select is an award-winning artisanal living extracts brand known for its premium solventless hash and rosin. The brand sources from expert generational farm partners in Humboldt, Mendocino, and Trinity counties, who use regenerative farming methods, free of chemical pesticides and nutrients, for clean sun-grown cannabis. Papa's Select's harvesting team freezes the cannabis immediately upon harvest to preserve the ripe trichomes and robust terpene profiles. The team then uses a solventless ice water extraction process to collect the trichomes, resulting in hash and rosin that delivers flavor as nature intended. Papa's Select's mission is to unlock the power of the plant to strengthen community, elevate culture, and honor cannabis heritage. The brand's limited-edition hand-made extracts have won multiple awards at Emerald Cup, HighTimes Cannabis Cup, Chalice Cup, and WeedCon.

For more information visit www.papaselect.com

Follow us on Instagram, @papas_select

