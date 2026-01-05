El Camino Health Appoints Raju Iyer as Chief Financial Officer

Iyer joins the organization as it invests in advanced care, facilities, and physician partnerships

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- El Camino Health has appointed Raju Iyer as chief financial officer. Iyer brings more than 25 years of healthcare finance leadership experience, including serving as CFO of Sutter Health and UCSF Health, where he led large-scale financial operations, capital investments, and transformative growth initiatives.

"Raju Iyer's appointment marks a significant step forward for El Camino Health as we expand our regional footprint and invest in the future of healthcare," said Dan Woods, chief executive officer of El Camino Health. "His expertise in strategic financial planning and operational excellence will be vital as we build a stronger, more connected healthcare system that delivers world-class care close to home."

El Camino Health is experiencing unprecedented growth, now serving twice as many patients as it did six years ago and expanding its medical staff to more than 300 physicians. The organization continues to invest in new facilities, technology, and strategic partnerships to meet the evolving needs of communities across the Bay Area.

"El Camino Health's commitment to clinical excellence, innovation, and the community aligns perfectly with my passion for advancing healthcare through strategic financial leadership," said Iyer. "I am excited to join an organization that is not only investing in its future, but also deeply values delivering exceptional care to every patient. I look forward to working with the talented team at El Camino Health."

At UCSF Health, Iyer was responsible for financial stewardship across multiple hospitals and hundreds of clinics, supporting major infrastructure projects and joint ventures that advanced the system's mission and reach. At Sutter Health, he oversaw financial operations for 21 hospitals and five medical foundations, managed multi-billion-dollar capital investments, and played a role in developing long-range strategic plans. During his career, Iyer has had various levels of involvement in the building of five hospitals from planning to construction.

Iyer will oversee all financial functions at El Camino Health. His leadership will support El Camino Health's ambitious growth trajectory, including a hospital rebuild in Los Gatos and future acquisitions, ensuring that every decision is guided by a commitment to patient care, quality and community benefit.

"El Camino Health is taking bold, strategic steps to shape the future of healthcare in our region," added Woods. "Raju's experience and vision will help us deliver on our promise of providing compassionate care for generations to come."

Iyer holds a Master of Science in Accounting from the University of Illinois, Chicago.

