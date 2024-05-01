El Camino Health Earns "A" Hospital Safety Rating from The Leapfrog Group

Hospitals in Mountain View and Los Gatos nationally recognized for patient safety

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two El Camino Health hospitals in the South Bay have earned the highest ranking for patient safety from The Leapfrog Group, a national, not-for-profit, independent evaluator that measures excellence in patient care. This national distinction marks the fourth consecutive "A" grade for our Los Gatos and Mountain View hospitals.

"An 'A' Grade from The Leapfrog Group is a gold standard measure for patient safety," said Dan Woods, chief executive officer of El Camino Health. "This national recognition belongs to everyone on our team for creating a high-quality, healing environment that makes us the healthcare partner of choice for the communities we serve."

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, infections, and injuries that result in deaths for more than 500 patients a day nationally.

"Everyone at El Camino Health should be proud of this 'A' Hospital Safety Grade," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "It takes complete dedication at every level, and an ironclad commitment to putting patients first. I thank El Camino Health, its leadership, clinicians, staff, and volunteers for caring so deeply for its patients and their safety."

Leapfrog assigns an "A," "B," "C," "D" or "F" grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries, and infections as well as the protocols hospitals have in place to prevent them. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

About El Camino Health

For more than six decades, El Camino Health has served Santa Clara County communities with nationally recognized physicians, nurses and staff at two not-for-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View and physician, specialty care and urgent care locations throughout the South Bay. The health system is a national leader in high-quality care, advanced technology and research.

With patient outcomes among the best in the region, the hospitals consistently earn awards for clinical excellence, including being named one of the World's Best Hospitals 2024 by Newsweek; one of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care by U.S. News & World Report; and for earning four consecutive designations for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for nursing excellence, the first health system in San Francisco's Bay Area to be recognized.

Key service lines include cancer care, cardiovascular care, maternity care, mental health and addiction services, orthopedics, pulmonology, urology, and women's health. Visit elcaminohealth.org to learn more.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

