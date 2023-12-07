El Camino Health Earns Leapfrog's Top Hospital Award

Bringing nationally recognized care to local communities, hospital honored for providing outstanding patient safety and quality standards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. , Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- El Camino Health has been named a Top Hospital of 2023 by The Leapfrog Group, which is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive awards American hospitals can achieve. Of the more than 2,100 hospitals considered by the Leapfrog Group, El Camino Health was among just 35 general hospitals to earn this elite distinction.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the top hospitals by The Leapfrog Group," said Dan Woods, chief executive officer at El Camino Health. "Being among a small group of general hospitals nationwide to earn this accolade coupled with our recent A grade, this award is a reflection of the collaborative care environment we have at El Camino Health which is made possible by our incredible physicians, caregivers, and staff members."

To qualify for the distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety and achieve top performance in their category.

"As the locally trusted healthcare provider, we remain committed to helping members of our community live their best lives by providing safe, high-quality care every day to our patients," continued Woods.

More than 2,100 hospitals were considered for the award. Among those, El Camino Health received a Top General distinction. A total of 132 Top Hospitals were selected, including:

8 Top Children's

35 Top General

15 Top Rural

74 Top Teaching

The quality of patient care across many areas of hospital performance is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care, and the hospital's capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year's Top Hospital Methodology.

"Protecting patients from preventable harm is the cornerstone of The Leapfrog Group's mission," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "El Camino Health has demonstrated that patient safety is their top priority, and we're truly pleased to recognize them as a Top Hospital this year. Congratulations to your hospital staff at all levels who made this national recognition possible."

About El Camino Health

El Camino Health has served the communities of Santa Clara County for more than 60 years, with nationally recognized physicians and nurses at two not-for-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View, and primary care, multi-specialty care, and urgent care locations across the region. El Camino Health is dedicated to giving patients high-quality care utilizing the most advanced technology and research, delivering results first and respect always.

Aside from achieving outstanding patient outcomes, the hospitals have earned numerous awards for clinical excellence, including being named one of the World's Best Hospitals 2023 by Newsweek and becoming the San Francisco Bay Area's first Magnet hospital, earning four consecutive designations from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for nursing excellence.

Key service lines include cancer care, cardiovascular care, maternity care, mental health and addiction services, orthopedics, pulmonology, urology, and women's health. Visit elcaminohealth.org to learn more.

