El Camino Health Earns Straight 'A's' in Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade Program

New grade for Fall 2023 is a national recognition for outstanding patient safety

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- El Camino Health earned an 'A' Hospital Safety Grade for both the Mountain View and Los Gatos campuses from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that sets standards for excellence in patient care. El Camino Health is the only health system in the South Bay to have two hospitals receive the top grade.

"Patient safety and high-quality care are our top priorities, so we are honored our hospitals have earned 'A' grades once again," said Dan Woods, chief executive officer at El Camino Health. "These high marks, which place us among the safest hospitals in the country, are a true testament of our amazing staff members who are dedicated to delivering nationally recognized care that improves the health of individuals in our community every day."

Leapfrog assigns an "A," "B," "C," "D" or "F" grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

"We've continued to find ways to overcome the ongoing challenges that remain from the pandemic all while staying focused on the safety of our patients and team members," Woods added.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program exclusively based on hospital prevention of medical errors, infections, and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day nationally. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually in the fall and spring.

"Earning an 'A' Grade means El Camino Health made a true commitment to put patients first," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "We congratulate the leadership, Board, clinicians, staff and volunteers that all had a role to play in this achievement."

To see El Camino Health's full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

About El Camino Health

El Camino Health has served the communities of Santa Clara County for more than 60 years, with nationally recognized physicians and nurses at two not-for-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View, and primary care, multi-specialty care, and urgent care locations across the region. El Camino Health is dedicated to giving patients high-quality care utilizing the most advanced technology and research, delivering results first and respect always.

Aside from achieving outstanding patient outcomes, the hospitals have earned numerous awards for clinical excellence, including being named one of the World's Best Hospitals 2023 by Newsweek and becoming the San Francisco Bay Area's first Magnet hospital, earning four consecutive designations from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for nursing excellence.

Key service lines include cancer care, cardiovascular care, maternity care, mental health and addiction services, orthopedics, pulmonology, urology, and women's health. Visit elcaminohealth.org to learn more.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter.

