El Camino Health First in State to be Recognized for Excellence with Transcatheter Valve Certification

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- El Camino Health has been recognized with the Transcatheter Valve Certification from the American College of Cardiology (ACC), acknowledging its exceptional program, physician leadership, quality patient outcomes and team-based care. El Camino Health is the first health care organization in the state of California to receive this certification.

"We are especially proud of this certification from the American College of Cardiology, as the entire transcatheter valve team has worked tirelessly to ensure our program is one of the best in the country," said Frederick St. Goar, MD, medical director of the Heart and Vascular Institute. "As with everything we do at El Camino Health, our number one goal remains centered around delivering the safest, highest quality care and outcomes for our patients, and our cardiac programs are no exception."

The ACC's Transcatheter Valve Certification is an external review and certification process that identifies hospitals that are currently implementing best practices and clinical excellence in transcatheter valve procedures, which include replacing the aortic valve or repairing the mitral or tricuspid valves using minimally invasive techniques. El Camino Health's Norma Melchor Heart and Vascular Institute is recognized for its uniquely high quality, pioneering work in the heart valve space and offers advanced cardiac and vascular care at every stage of the health care continuum.

El Camino Health is advancing cardiology programs for patients with the recently opened, highly specialized Women's Heart Center — one of the only clinics of its kind in the region that offers comprehensive heart care for women. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the U.S., but symptoms often go undiagnosed or untreated. Through the new Center, El Camino Health is addressing gender disparities by taking a personalized and prescriptive approach to treatment, considering lifestyle, stress and other factors with a heavy emphasis on prevention.

El Camino Health has also launched a Cardio-Oncology Program, which specifically treats patients at risk for developing heart issues as a result of cancer treatment. This program is the only community-based cardio-oncology clinic in the Bay Area, with only two others in the Western U.S.

To learn more about El Camino Health's Norma Melchor Heart and Vascular Institute and the services it offers, visit www.elcaminohealth.org/services/heart-vascular.

El Camino Health provides a personalized healthcare experience at two non-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View and at primary care, multi-specialty care, and urgent care locations across Santa Clara County. For nearly sixty years, the organization has grown to meet the needs of individuals and communities it serves. Bringing together the best in new technology and advanced medicine, the network of nationally recognized physicians and care teams deliver high-quality, compassionate care. Key medical specialties include heart and vascular, cancer and lifestyle medicine. The hospitals have earned numerous awards for clinical excellence, such as a 5-Star Overall Hospital Quality Rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and nursing care, including three consecutive American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet Recognitions for Nursing Care. Visit elcaminohealth.org to learn more.

