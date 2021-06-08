El Camino Health is First in California to Offer Cancer Patients Innovative Ethos™ Adaptive Intelligence™ Radiation Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- El Camino Health is now one of just five in the U.S. and the first health system in the state of California to offer cancer patients an innovative adaptive radiation therapy called Ethos™. The advanced radiation oncology technology, created by Varian, uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create customized cancer-fighting treatment plans in minutes — a process that traditionally takes days to develop.

"The speed, precision and accuracy of this new technology is reshaping how we fight cancer," said Dr. Robert Sinha, director of the Center for Advanced Radiotherapy and Cyberknife Radiosurgery at El Camino Health. "We've never had the ability with radiation treatment to look inside the body and see what's changing in real time, until now. And that capability is monumental when it comes to better treatment."

Ethos is the only technology that can customize radiation treatment plans in real time based on individual patient needs and anatomical changes. It does this by taking high-resolution images of the target — usually a tumor — to inform the best course for care, making necessary changes in minutes instead of days.

While the non-invasive Ethos technology can be used to treat many types of cancer, it is best suited for cancers that commonly change during treatment, such as prostate, lung and colorectal cancers. Because of the precise targeting of Ethos treatment, patients are far less likely to experience damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

El Camino Health's cancer radiation therapy program offers leading-edge radiation treatment options that are typically found exclusively in large academic institutions. It takes an integrated approach to care with a team of oncology nurse navigators, nutritionists, psychologists and social workers. A pioneer in the field, El Camino Health has been the first in the state or region to implement a variety of innovative services for treating prostate cancer, recurrent brain tumors, skin cancer and more.

To learn more about radiation therapy at El Camino Health, click here.

About El Camino Health

El Camino Health provides a personalized healthcare experience at two non-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View and at primary care, multi-specialty care, and urgent care locations across Santa Clara County. For nearly sixty years, the organization has grown to meet the needs of individuals and communities it serves. Bringing together the best in new technology and advanced medicine, the network of nationally recognized physicians and care teams deliver high-quality, compassionate care. Key medical specialties include heart and vascular, cancer and lifestyle medicine. The hospitals have earned numerous awards for clinical excellence, such as a 5-Star Overall Hospital Quality Rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and nursing care, including four consecutive American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet Recognitions for Nursing Care. Visit elcaminohealth.org to learn more.

Media Contact

Christopher Brown, director of communications, El Camino Health

[email protected]

650-694-3891

SOURCE El Camino Health