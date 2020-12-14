El Camino Health is Nationally Recognized with 'A' Grade in Leapfrog Hospital Safety Program

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- El Camino Health earned an 'A' in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program at its Mountain View hospital, recognizing the health system's commitment to providing safe, high-quality care to patients.

"Receiving the top letter grade at our hospital during the pandemic is a tribute to our staff's relentless commitment to patient safety," said Dan Woods, chief executive officer at El Camino Health. "Every single team member, regardless of role, is responsible for creating a safe environment for our patients and this recognition demonstrates in a measurable way our success in doing just that."

Leapfrog measures publicly available safety data to grade more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year with A, B, C, D or F ratings based on their performance to prevent errors, injuries, accidents and infections. The hospital rating is an improvement for El Camino Health since its spring rating, and this is the first 'A' earned for its Mountain View campus.

"As we continue to navigate COVID-19 heading into 2021, I am incredibly proud that our organization is counted among the safest hospitals in the country," said Woods.

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade's methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

To see El Camino Health's full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit http://hospitalsafetygrade.org/.

About El Camino Health

El Camino Health provides a personalized healthcare experience at two non-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View and at primary care, multi-specialty care, and urgent care locations across Santa Clara County. For nearly sixty years, the organization has grown to meet the needs of individuals and communities it serves. Bringing together the best in new technology and advanced medicine, the network of nationally recognized physicians and care teams deliver high-quality, compassionate care. Key medical specialties include heart and vascular, cancer and lifestyle medicine. The hospitals have earned numerous awards for clinical excellence, such as a 5-Star Overall Hospital Quality Rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and nursing care, including three consecutive American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet Recognitions for Nursing Care. Visit elcaminohealth.org to learn more.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information, they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

Media Contact

Christopher Brown, director of communications, El Camino Health

[email protected]

650-694-3891

SOURCE El Camino Health