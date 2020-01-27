El Camino Health Launches Agathos to Engage Physicians and Reduce Clinical Variation

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- El Camino Health has selected Agathos to support clinical variation reduction as part of its quality and patient experience improvement efforts. In a six-month pilot using the Agathos' mobile-enabled platform, El Camino hospitalists directly accessed clinical insights on utilization, quality, and length of stay to achieve quality improvement targets.

"El Camino Health has a long-standing commitment to quality improvement, innovation, and physician partnership," said Andrew Trees, CEO of Agathos. "We are honored to be entrusted by the leadership team to serve as a communication conduit with attending hospitalists, and further empower quality improvement and patient-centered care."

Following the Agathos platform's deployment, El Camino Health has seen:

Over 85% active usership

Reduced use of redundant/unnecessary diagnostic tests

Reduced use of telemetry, leading to increased patient comfort and satisfaction

Decreased discharge delays for patients waiting to leave the hospital

"Hospitalists play an important role in our quality and safety strategic plan," said Dr. Mark Adams, chief medical officer of El Camino Health's hospitals. "Empowering physicians with timely clinical data helps in our efforts to provide high-quality personalized care to our patients and community."

The Agathos approach is to offer actionable data directly to the physician, without intervention from management or disruption of the physician's natural workflow. Building on the pilot's success, the platform will now be available to all El Camino Health hospitalists.

ABOUT AGATHOS

Agathos is the transparency platform, by physicians for physicians, giving superior feedback on practice variation. We partner with health systems—maximizing the benefits of technology investments already made—to empower each physician toward ever-higher quality, cost stewardship, and organizational alignment. For more information, go to www.agathos.io .

ABOUT EL CAMINO HEALTH

El Camino Health provides a personalized healthcare experience at two non-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View and at many primary care, multi-specialty care, and urgent care locations across Santa Clara County. For nearly sixty years, the organization has grown to meet the care needs of individuals in the communities it serves. Bringing the best together in new technology and advanced medicine, the network of nationally recognized physicians and care teams deliver high-quality, compassionate care. Key medical specialties include heart and vascular, cancer and lifestyle medicine. The hospitals have earned numerous awards for excellent clinical quality and nursing care, including three consecutive American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet Recognitions for Nursing Care. Visit elcaminohealth.org to learn more.

