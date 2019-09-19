El Camino Health leverages Seabright Healthcare Solutions proprietary analytics tools and saves $1.5M

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabright Healthcare recently completed a project at El Camino Health hospitals focused on reducing the cost of spinal implants and supplies. Using Seabright's analytics and proprietary algorithms, El Camino Health was able to bring together its internal team, independent physician partners, and suppliers to achieve $1.5M in annual savings. In addition to the financial savings, El Camino Health was able to maintain an unprecedented level of surgeon preference and continue to access first-class technology from its suppliers.

"Seabright gave us a perspective on our data we could not have gotten on our own. The power of the information combined with their distinct expertise allowed us to comfortably surpass our savings target," said Raquel Gonzalez, Enterprise Director Supply Chain, El Camino Health.

"Working with a partner like El Camino Health, in the heart of Silicon Valley, was a great way to prove our methods and technology. Our proprietary algorithms will change the way hospitals manage physician preference items, and the beauty of this is we can now do this prospectively with the launch of our Bill Only Portal," said Bryan Hooppaw, Co-Founder, Seabright Healthcare Solutions.

About Seabright Healthcare Solutions LLC

Seabright Healthcare Solutions provides comprehensive and sustainable answers to the growing challenges within the healthcare supply chain. Seabright's proprietary solutions reduce cost and mitigate risks associated with expensive physician preference items and put the power back in the hands of the provider. Seabright's software and service offerings close the loop on all aspects of the bill only process, providing tighter controls, lower cost, and critical data capture.

Additional information can be found at www.seabrighthealthcare.com

About El Camino Health

El Camino Health includes two nonprofit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View and urgent care, multi-specialty care and primary care locations across Santa Clara County. Hospital key medical specialties include cancer, heart and vascular, lifestyle medicine, men's health, mental health and addictions, mother-baby, orthopedic and spine, pulmonology, stroke and urology. Affiliated partners include Silicon Valley Medical Development, El Camino Health Foundation and Concern. For more information, visit elcaminohealth.org.

