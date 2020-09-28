El Camino Health Provides COVID-19 Testing for Teachers at North Santa Clara County Schools

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- El Camino Health has partnered with four North Santa Clara County school districts to provide teachers and staff with no-cost COVID-19 testing to help prepare for the safe reopening of schools and in-person learning. Testing is offered through a partnership with El Camino Health and El Camino Healthcare District and is being made available to Los Altos, Mountain View Whisman, Sunnyvale and Mountain View Los Altos Union High school districts.

"El Camino Health and El Camino Healthcare District are deeply committed to the health and safety of our community," said Dan Woods, chief executive officer of El Camino Health. "These testing services build upon our longstanding partnerships with these school districts supporting other health initiatives, including school nurse programs and mental wellness counseling. By meeting educators where they are, we can do our part to make COVID-19 testing as easy and accessible as possible."

Nearly 400 COVID-19 tests have been performed since testing began in late August. Testing is taking place at predetermined pop-up sites for each school district on a rotating basis and is reserved for school teachers and school district staff members.

"We have to keep our teachers healthy," said Jeffrey Baier, superintendent of the Los Altos School District. "This partnership has allowed us to deliver a critical service onsite so our staff can get tested quickly and conveniently."

School districts require all staff members to get tested regularly as a means to help them protect their health, as well as the health of their colleagues. These proactive screenings are also key to safely reopening schools.

"Our teachers and staff have been working tirelessly to adapt to our new normal and prepare for this school year," said Tara Vikjord, interim chief human relations officer of Mountain View Whisman School District. "We are grateful we can give them additional support in taking care of their health."

"This free testing program is a vital resource to help give our teachers and staff more peace of mind as they stay focused on supporting the needs of our students," said Sunnyvale School District Superintendent Michael Gallagher.

Funding for these COVID-19 test sites has been made possible by the El Camino Healthcare District, which aims to test as many people within the district as possible to support the Santa Clara County Public Health Department's initiative to slow the spread of the virus.

About El Camino Health

El Camino Health provides a personalized healthcare experience at two non-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View and at primary care, multi-specialty care, and urgent care locations across Santa Clara County. For nearly sixty years, the organization has grown to meet the needs of individuals and communities it serves. Bringing together the best in new technology and advanced medicine, the network of nationally recognized physicians and care teams deliver high-quality, compassionate care. Key medical specialties include heart and vascular, cancer and lifestyle medicine. The hospitals have earned numerous awards for clinical excellence, such as a 5-Star Overall Hospital Quality Rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and nursing care, including three consecutive American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet Recognitions for Nursing Care. Visit elcaminohealth.org to learn more.

