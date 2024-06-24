El Camino Health welcomes Mark Klein as new Chief Communications and Marketing Officer.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Klein, a seasoned leader with extensive experience in corporate and healthcare leadership, has been named chief communications and marketing officer (CCMO) for El Camino Health, effective Monday, July 15.

"It is a genuine pleasure to welcome Mark Klein to our team," said Dan Woods, chief executive officer at El Camino Health. "Mark is a strategist and an impactful leader with a proven track record in brand building, marketing management, and reputation strategy. His extensive and proven skills make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. His strategic insights and innovative approach will be instrumental in advancing our strategy and our growth initiatives. He's a perfect fit for our organization, and we look forward to his contributions."

In his role as CCMO, Mark will oversee the strategic direction of El Camino Health's marketing, communications, and brand strategy. He will lead initiatives to strengthen and protect the El Camino Health brand, support organizational growth, and provide leadership across all marketing and communications functions, including digital strategies, public relations, advertising, media relations, social media, and community sponsorships. Mark will also serve as a member of El Camino Health's executive leadership team.

"I am honored to join an organization renowned for its world-class healthcare professionals, legacy of innovation, and unwavering commitment to community health," said Klein. "I am passionate about guiding organizations to communicate with impact and integrity, and I am excited to join the exceptional team at El Camino Health to further its noble mission."

Before joining El Camino Health, Mark served as senior vice president of communications and public affairs at Dignity Health/CommonSpirit Health, where he led a comprehensive rebranding campaign. His strategic leadership significantly elevated the organization's brand presence and stakeholder confidence. Mark's career also includes executive roles with the global consultancy Fleishman Hillard, where he provided strategic counsel to a diverse array of clients.

Mark is an alumnus of Stanford University's Graduate School of Business and holds a Bachelor of Arts from UCLA. He completed a national fellowship in public affairs with the Coro Center for Civic Leadership and is a fellow and faculty member at the California Health Leadership College.

About El Camino Health

El Camino Health has served the communities of Silicon Valley and the South Bay for more than 60 years, with nationally recognized physicians and nurses at two not-for-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View, and primary care, multi-specialty care, and urgent care locations across the region. El Camino Health is dedicated to giving patients high-quality care utilizing the most advanced technology and research. As your healthcare partner of choice, we focus on keeping you healthy and getting you back on your feet when you need it, so you can live your best life.

Aside from achieving outstanding patient outcomes, the hospitals have earned numerous awards for clinical excellence, including being named one of the World's Best Hospitals 2024 by Newsweek, one of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care by U.S. News & World Report, one of America's 100 Best for Cardiac Care by Healthgrades and becoming the San Francisco Bay Area's first Magnet hospital, earning four consecutive designations from the American Nurses Credentialing Center for nursing excellence.

Key service lines include cancer care, cardiovascular care, maternity care, mental health and addiction services, orthopedics, pulmonology, urology, and women's health. Visit elcaminohealth.org to learn more.

