El Camino Health's Los Gatos Hospital Joins Mountain View Campus in Earning an 'A' Grade in Fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Program

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- El Camino Health's Mountain View and Los Gatos campuses both earned an 'A' in the fall 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program, making it one of the only health systems in the South Bay to have two hospitals that received the top grade.

"Receiving top honors at both hospitals, especially as the pandemic continues, is a testament to our staff," said Dan Woods, chief executive officer at El Camino Health. "Safety and quality is at the core of everything we do, and achieving this milestone speaks to the commitment of each one of our team members."

Leapfrog measures publicly available safety data to grade more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year with A, B, C, D or F ratings based on their performance to prevent errors, injuries, accidents and infections. The hospital rating is an improvement for El Camino Health's Los Gatos hospital since its spring rating, and the first 'A' for the campus. This is the third 'A' in a row for the Mountain View campus.

Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade's methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

To see El Camino Health's full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

About El Camino Health

El Camino Health provides a personalized healthcare experience at two not-for-profit acute care hospitals in Los Gatos and Mountain View and at primary care, multi-specialty care, and urgent care locations across Santa Clara County. For nearly sixty years, the organization has grown to meet the needs of individuals and communities it serves. Bringing together the best in new technology and advanced medicine, the network of nationally recognized physicians and care teams deliver high quality, compassionate care. Key service lines include behavioral health, cancer, heart and vascular, mother-baby, neurology, orthopedics, spine, urology and women's health. The hospitals have earned numerous awards for clinical excellence, including being named as a top 100 hospital in the nation by Fortune/IBM Watson Health and Newsweek, Best Maternity Care Hospital for Los Gatos hospital by Newsweek, and earning a 5-Star Overall Hospital Quality Rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). El Camino Health has earned four consecutive American Nurses Credentialing Center Magnet Recognitions for nursing excellence and quality patient care.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information, they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

