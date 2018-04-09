El Dorado Furniture Partners with No More Tears to Donate Furniture to Anthony Borges, Stoneman Douglas High School Shooting Survivor

After raising $37,000 to assist with the family's immediate needs while they await funding to be distributed from the Broward Education Foundation, No More Tears didn't stop there. Founder Somy Ali heard of the family's need for furniture as they transitioned Anthony from the hospital to a rented one-story home. She proactively reached out to El Dorado Furniture in Coconut Creek, Florida to see if they would be willing to help.

"I can't thank El Dorado Furniture in Coconut Creek enough," said Somy Ali, Founder of No More Tears. "They answered my call for assistance, immediately agreed to donate the furniture and help Anthony and his family as they continue through the healing process."

Emely Delfin and Royer Borges, parents of Anthony Borges, a victim to the February 14th tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, had to quit their jobs to take care of their 15-year-old son in the hospital recovering from five gunshot wounds. To help with immediate care, the family needed to move from their 4th floor apartment into a single-story home. With no jobs or income, the family was aided by No More Tears. No More Tears was able to find them a single-story home, pay for first, last, security and a full year of rent for Anthony and his family.

At the request of Ali, El Dorado Furniture donated beds, mattresses, including a special gel foam mattress with an adjustable base for Anthony, a dining room set, sofa beds and nightstands.





"We are so fortunate to be able to help Anthony and his family," said Roberto Capo, Chief Operating Officer of El Dorado Furniture. "We know they face a long road ahead as Anthony recovers, but we hope that we can make it a little easier by making it possible for Anthony to come home to a newly furnished house, especially his room. Anthony is a hero."

Anthony was one of 16 students wounded or injured on February 14, 2018, from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, which killed 17 people. An accomplished soccer player, Anthony attempted to close and lock one of the classroom doors at the school during the massacre when he was shot twice in the torso and three times in the legs. He has been hailed as a hero by his fellow students for his bravery.

About No More Tears

No More Tears, founded by former Bollywood actress Somy Ali in 2007, aims to assist and empower survivors of domestic violence and human and sex trafficking. To date, No More Tears has helped more than 20,000 adult and child survivors of these heinous crimes, and 100 percent of all funds raised by the organization go directly to survivors' assistance programs. To learn more, visit www.nomoretearsusa.org.

SOURCE No More Tears

