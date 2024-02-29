el Jimador Spiked Bebidas Launches Nationwide in Four Bold Flavors and Announces USL Partnership

el Jimador Spiked Bebidas' Multi-Year Partnership with United Soccer League Will Also Proudly Support 2024 Launch of Women's USL Super League

SAN ANTONIO and LOS ANGELES , Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- el Jimador® Spiked Bebidas is proud to announce its nationwide launch after a successful test launch in limited states in 2023. el Jimador® Spiked Bebidas are deliciously crisp malt flavored beverages serving up vibrant, tequila inspired flavors perfect for any occasion.

el Jimador® Spiked Bebidas blend just the right amount of sweetness and natural flavors, delivering a unique, sophisticated, and quality drinking experience in every can. With four delicious flavors ranging from zesty citrus to tropical indulgence and an approachable 5.9% ABV, Spiked Bebidas are ready to enjoy one refreshing sip at a time.

el Jimador® Spiked Bebidas are rolling out nationwide in 2024 in a 12-pack variety pack with four thirst quenching flavors: Lime Margarita, Grapefruit Paloma, Pina Coconut Margarita, and Orange Sunrise. Lime Margarita and Grapefruit Paloma will also be the first to be available in 16oz and 23.5oz single-serve cans.

Lime Margarita : Inspired by the most popular cocktail in the world, our version brings forward a refreshing and crisp lime flavor with a subtle sweetness to balance it all out. No need for a bartender, just pop a can and enjoy this crowd pleasing flavor.

: Inspired by the most popular cocktail in the world, our version brings forward a refreshing and crisp lime flavor with a subtle sweetness to balance it all out. No need for a bartender, just pop a can and enjoy this crowd pleasing flavor. Grapefruit Paloma : Our Paloma-inspired FMB is bittersweet, sour, citrusy, and refreshing all at the same time. One sip and you'll find out why this flavor might be the best of the bunch.

: Our Paloma-inspired FMB is bittersweet, sour, citrusy, and refreshing all at the same time. One sip and you'll find out why this flavor might be the best of the bunch. Pina Coconut Margarita : Once you pop the can and take a sip of Pina Coconut Margarita, you'll feel like you are relaxing at a sunny beach resort. The perfect mix of pineapple and coconut flavoring creates a subtly sweet and incredibly refreshing drink.

: Once you pop the can and take a sip of Pina Coconut Margarita, you'll feel like you are relaxing at a sunny beach resort. The perfect mix of pineapple and coconut flavoring creates a subtly sweet and incredibly refreshing drink. Orange Sunrise: The Orange Sunrise flavor has a bright, citrusy taste. The vibrant tang of orange juice flavor balanced nicely with a hint of sweetness make this beverage an ideal fresh and fruity mix.

Coinciding with the nationwide launch, el Jimador® Spiked Bebidas also announced a multi-year partnership with the United Soccer League, including supporting the newly launched Women's USL Super League as one of the first partners, which kicks off this fall. Throughout the USL Championship and League One seasons kicking off on March 9th, 2024 and leading up to the August launch of the USL Super League, the USL and el Jimador® Spiked Bebidas will highlight players across the leagues, sharing true stories of their experience in the beautiful game, both on and off the field. Together el Jimador® Spiked Bebidas and the USL will give fans a unique inside look at the lives of professional soccer players across the country.

"We can't wait for fans to try our exhilarating new el Jimador® Spiked Bebidas," said Arturo Vargas, Senior Brand Manager – el Jimador® Spiked Bebidas. "Our four flavors are vibrant and exciting, perfect to enjoy at any fiesta, or while watching great soccer from the USL. We want to give folks across the country a chance to celebrate with fun, crowd pleasing drinks that are ready to go, whether you are enjoying the beautiful game, or spending time with friends."

