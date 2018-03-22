El Kalah Shriners in Utah Hosts Family Concert at Salt Lake Masonic Temple

"We are thrilled to open the doors of the Salt Lake Masonic Temple to not only the Sterling Singers, but also to the public at large," said Paul Madsen, Potentate of the El Kalah Shriners. "The purpose of the concert is to invite our family, friends, and neighbors to join us for an evening filled with uplifting music and family-friendly fun."

One of the key values of the El Kalah Shriners is family, "Many of our fraternity's activities are designed to involve family members, promote our shared values...emphasizing personal growth, fun and friendship."

There are nearly 200 temples around the world with hundreds of thousands of Shriners "dedicated to the principles of brotherly love, relief and truth."

We invite all members of the public to attend the Salt Lake Masonic Temple for a wonderful evening filled with music provided by the Sterling Singers. We welcome you to join us in our efforts to provide brotherly love, relief and truth for all.

