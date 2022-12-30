El Kiddo's success in 2022 paves the way for expansion to the UK in 2023-2024

LONDON and ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- El Kiddo, a leading kids' club brand born in Shymbulak, Kazakhstan, served over 3,000 children in 2022 and is planning to expand its operations globally with a first location in London, United Kingdom, at the end of 2023 or beginning of 2024.

The company's founders are renowned Kazakhstan entrepreneurs Ardak Mukhamadiyeva and Victoria Makarova.

El Kiddo, which designs and operates leisure spaces for kids in landmark locations, saw significant growth in enrolment over the past year, with more families choosing the company for their children's care and recreation needs.

The company's first establishment, in Central Asia's most coveted ski resort, Shymbulak, was the extraordinary center of winter and summer camps. The company was recognized with a grant from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to support its growth.

"We are thrilled to have been able to serve so many families in 2022," said Ardak Mukhamadiyeva, co-founder of El Kiddo. "In the CIS, there is an understanding of the uniqueness of our market proposition."

Between 2023 and 2004, El Kiddo its planning the first stage of global expansion by expanding its operations to the United Kingdom, bringing its proven business model and commitment to excellence to families in the UK. The company is excited to provide new growth opportunities and serve even more families and communities worldwide.

"Expanding to the UK will be a major milestone for El Kiddo and will represent a significant opportunity for growth and success for our company. We are confident that our proven business model and commitment to excellence will be well-received in the UK market, and we are excited to bring our services to families in the UK. This expansion will be an important step in our journey as a company. We are committed to building a strong presence in the UK and becoming a leading provider of children's care and recreation services there," added Ardak Mukhamadiyeva.

The company, which registered record numbers in the first three quarters of 2022, announced recently a 1,5 million dollars investment round to carry out its vision globally.

"In 2022, we have had a number of successes that we are very proud of. One of the biggest achievements has been the expansion of our facility. We have added a new, state-of-the-art playground and several new classrooms to accommodate more children and offer more activities," she declared.

