El Libro de la Verdad's new book Dos Dioses, Dos Reinos, Dos Cristos, a sagacious exposition on the truth of God, Jesus Christ, and the Judeo-Christian faith

If Jesus Christ and the Heavenly Father are one, shouldn't they have the same teaching?

In all the Christian churches that exist today, including the Catholic, they teach that the god of the Jews is the Heavenly Father of Jesus Christ; but according to the testimony taken from the scriptures that we have just read, the god of the Jews and Jesus Christ teach contrary things. Also, if Jesus Christ said that the serpent is the devil, how is it possible that God used the serpent to make himself known?

The minds of those who are predestined to read this book will evolve forever because what is written here is what many generations have longed to know and could not. This book contains what the wise and connoisseurs on the earth have tried to discover and have not succeeded because some things that will happen in this world have a preset time. Get ready to own and know things nobody has known."

Published by Page Publishing, El Libro de la Verdad's new book Dos Dioses, Dos Reinos, Dos Cristos desires to enlighten the readers on the profound Jewish and Christian doctrines to uplift their understanding of God, the Messiah, and their teachings about faith and spirituality.

Consumers who wish to learn more about the idiosyncrasies of God and Jesus Christ according to their ministry and commandments can purchase Dos Dioses, Dos Reinos, Dos Cristos in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392403/Jes_s_Agudelo.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

