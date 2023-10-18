EL MAR Margarita Announces Exclusive Launch With ReserveBar

News provided by

EL MAR

18 Oct, 2023, 15:50 ET

Limited Release of New Small-Batch, Ready-To-Drink Margaritas Direct from Mexico Now Available

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EL MAR, the embodiment of genuine small-batch margaritas expertly crafted in Mexico, proudly announces its exclusive pre-sale launch. Bottled in a boutique tequila distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, EL MAR sets a new standard for the classic margarita experience. This exclusive pre-order opportunity begins today, available solely through ReserveBar, the preeminent leader in premium and luxury spirits e-commerce.

EL MAR Margaritas result from masterful craftsmanship, featuring only the finest hand-selected ingredients directly sourced from Mexico: 100% Agave Tequila Blanco, Mexican limes, and a precise touch of pure cane sugar. Produced and bottled in Jalisco, the birthplace of Tequila, EL MAR epitomizes the authenticity of a Mexican Margarita, ready to be savored straight from the bottle over ice.

"We were obsessed with finding the perfect margarita," says EL MAR Co-Founder and CEO, Jaci Hays. "And when we couldn't find it, we decided to make it. We knew it had to be made in Mexico and spent the past few years perfecting the recipe with only the best ingredients. We're fired up to partner with ReserveBar for EL MAR's debut because now everyone can enjoy what we believe is the perfect margarita."

Retailing for $31.99 SRP (750ML), EL MAR Margarita is now available exclusively for pre-order through the premium online marketplace, ReserveBar. EL MAR Margarita beautifully encapsulates Mexico's natural ingredients and is meticulously handcrafted by those who share an unwavering passion for authentic and premium cocktail experiences. EL MAR Margarita boasts an alc/vol of 15.5%. For more information, please visit EL MAR.

About EL MAR

EL MAR was founded by a group of friends obsessed with making the perfect margarita. Handcrafted in small batches in Jalisco, EL MAR is what a margarita should be – made in Mexico with 100% Agave Tequila Blanco, Mexican limes and real cane sugar, carefully balanced for the perfect margarita every time. For more information, visit enjoyelmar.com and follow us on Instagram at @enjoyelmar.

About ReserveBar

ReserveBar is the established e-commerce leader in rare, luxury, and ultra-premium spirits, specializing in customization, personalization, and innovative gifting. In addition to its content-rich, on-brand experience, ReserveBar specializes in new and limited-edition products, celebrity brands and is the go-to platform for new launches. ReserveBar is a destination for today's modern, convenience-driven adult shopper, delivering the most curated offerings to enthusiasts across the United States. ReserveBar is a technology platform at its core, utilizing cutting-edge software, analytics, and an exceptional retail network to deploy solutions that simplify the compliant purchase of beverage alcohol on ReserveBar.com and numerous partner sites, including spirits brands, publishers, e-commerce partners, and gifting platforms. For more information, please visit www.reservebar.com. In November 2021, ReserveBar acquired Minibar Delivery, a pioneer in providing on-demand delivery of over two million SKUs. ReserveBar successfully integrated the Minibar Delivery technology and retailer network in less than a year post-acquisition, allowing ReserveBar to offer customers the choice of on-demand delivery, as well as shipping, as the method of fulfillment via ReserveBar.com.

SOURCE EL MAR

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.