El Popocatepetl Experiencing ROI After Going Live on ProcessPro Global ERP Solution

SHAKOPEE, Minn., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcessPro, leading ERP software powered by Open Systems Adaptable Solutions (OSAS), is pleased to announce the successful go live of its Global solution by El Popocatepetl, a Chicago-based tortilla manufacturer.

El Popocatepetl sought a business management system to maintain accurate inventory data and streamline management of its product lines. With increasing FDA regulatory compliance requirements, the need for forward and backward lot traceability and reporting functionality was crucial for their growth. After outgrowing Quickbooks, the company invested in ProcessPro's Global ERP solution for process manufacturers and recently completed software training and implementation.

Since going live, El Popocatepetl is benefiting from utilizing a fully integrated solution to manage its inventory levels in real-time, including finished goods and raw materials. This has been especially valuable as they were dealing with shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic and could react quickly to supply issues. The scalability of Global provided the company with the ability to take on new business, as a direct competitor in their industry permanently closed their operations during the pandemic. El Popocatepetl was able to use the new capabilities of the solution to adjust with the increase in sales while keeping visibility into production costs to ensure profitability and competitiveness.

"Going live on a new ERP solution can be an overwhelming task, especially during a national pandemic. El Popocatepetl excelled during their implementation process and with the support of their OSAS project team, they are benefiting from our solution and support. The ability to remotely connect to the Global solution supported social distancing and teleworking," stated Molly Caron, Director, Delivery Services.

El Popocatepetl is a family-owned and operated company providing fresh masa and tortilla products for over 40 years. Serving the Chicago area, greater Midwest region, and beyond, the company honors traditional food preparation and techniques, using only the finest ingredients. Products include corn and flour tortillas, tostadas, flavor wraps, and tortilla chips, all of which provide the foundation for a dynamic range of foods produced and consumed on a daily basis by restaurants and distributed to storefronts. For more information, visit http://elpopotortillas.com/.

OSAS is a market-leading provider of accounting, business management, and ERP software solutions. Powered by OSAS, our products—Traverse, ProcessPro, Impress, Flex-Pack, Traverse Global Service, and SouthWare—are designed to solve the unique business and industry needs of clients, helping them to remain competitive and excel. OSAS delivers and supports adaptable suites of technology applications to distribution, wholesale trade, manufacturing, services, job shop and not-for-profit companies. For more information, visit https://www.osas.com/processpro.

